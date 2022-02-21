Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
WRC News

WRC event winner Harri Rovanpera to make comeback

Former World Rally Championship star Harri Rovanpera is set to come out of retirement to contest the Rally of Nations Guanajuato event in April.

WRC event winner Harri Rovanpera to make comeback
Tom Howard
By:

The one-time WRC event winner and father of current Toyota WRC factory driver Kalle Rovanpera, has announced plans to make a comeback at the Mexican rally after a decade away from competition.

Rovanpera racked up 15 podium finishes during a WRC career from 1993-2006, driving for the factory SEAT, Peugeot and Mitsubishi teams. The Finn's only win came competing for Peugeot at Rally Sweden in 2001.

The Rally of Nations Guanajuato, held from 1-3 April, is the brainchild of Rally Mexico organisers. It is an attempt to bring top level rallying back to the region, while also offering a reminder to the WRC that Mexico wishes to return to the championship calendar in 2023.

Rally Mexico had been a regular on the WRC calendar every year since 2004, barring 2009, but has dropped off the schedule since the last running 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's gravel event, based out of Leon, will run to a format where nations will compete against each other, a concept which was last run in 2009.

A previous winner of Rally Mexico when its was a WRC candidate rally in 2002 driving a Peugeot 206 WRC, Rovanpera had no hesitation in dusting down his overalls. The 55-year-old's vehicle for the rally is yet to be confirmed.

"I have always loved this rally in Mexico - it's not just the roads, it's the people," said Rovanpera.

"Gilles [Spitalier, rally manager] and all of the organising team, they are so lovely people; for me to come back and do this rally again is something special.

Rovanpera Sr won in Mexico when it ran a pilot event in 2002 driving a Peugeot 206

Rovanpera Sr won in Mexico when it ran a pilot event in 2002 driving a Peugeot 206

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"The organisation of the rally was perfect and the stages were really nice. This is why it became one of my favourite events and the best rallies.

"It would be nice if I could win this rally by the same gap I won the first time! Of course, in 2002, we were driving in a different car to our rivals – I'm sure the competition will be a lot more close this time.

"And, of course, driving is something new for me again. This will be the first time I sat in the driving seat of a rally car for more than 10 years."

Read Also:

Rally manager Gilles Spitalier added: "Harri is a legend for us and for the Mexican rally fans. To have him running again with us – and on such a special anniversary – will be something very special.

"Harri coming back again is like a gift for all of us on the organising team."

shares
comments
M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
Previous article

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale Rally Sweden
WRC

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot Rally Sweden
WRC

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus
Supercars

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Latest news

WRC event winner Harri Rovanpera to make comeback
WRC WRC

WRC event winner Harri Rovanpera to make comeback

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale
WRC WRC

M-Sport anticipates more Rally1 privateers in WRC after first Puma sale

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot
WRC WRC

Ypres Rally Belgium fills vacant 2022 WRC calendar slot

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages
WRC WRC

Reindeer forces Rally Sweden to cancel two WRC stages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.