Subscribe
Previous / Toyota retires Evans from WRC Rally Portugal Next / WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires
WRC / Rally Portugal News

Loubet’s WRC Rally Portugal podium hopes saved by “precision kicking”

Pierre-Louis Loubet has praised his M-Sport mechanics after some “precision kicking” kept his hopes of a maiden World Rally Championship podium alive in Portugal.

Tom Howard
By:
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

The Frenchman led the rally after winning Friday’s opening stage, yet drama struck at the of stage three when his Ford Puma developed a fire.

At the time Loubet and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul detected a burning smell, but were initially unable to locate the issue. A frustrated Loubet thought his rally was over at this point.

However, Loubet was able to get the issue under control and reached the midday tyre fitting zone where two M-Sport mechanics were able to investigate the problem. It was determined that the car’s exhaust had moved out of alignment and was touching the bodywork, which triggered the fire.

Under the regulations the team could only fix the problem with items carried inside the car. Incredibly the problem was fixed after mechanics resorted to brute force to move the exhaust back into place, allowing Loubet to end Friday fourth and just 0.9s adrift of third-placed Thierry Neuville.

“It has been a tough day and bit of emotion I would say with the fire, and I was pretty sure it was the end of the rally,” Loubet told Autosport.

“We were lucky to be able to go back to the small service and the guys did a fantastic job, just the two of them.

“They pushed quite hard, but it is a bit of a shame that in rallying today we don’t have many services on such a long day like this."

M-Sport team principal Richard Millener added: “It looked a bit more dramatic than it was, but when you can’t see where the burning smell is coming from you are a little bit concerned.

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

“Luckily the guys were able to get it back in alignment at the tyre fitting zone. We can’t bring anything and use only what is in the car, so that was really good as he ended up in a good position.

“I think there was some very precision kicking from what I heard, it was as simple as that.

“You can’t get to it [the exhaust], you can see the front and you can see the back. They lined the front up and kicked the back as hard as they could to get it straight again. That’s rallying.”

It proved to be a challenging day for M-Sport as Ott Tanak, who led the rally after three stages, suffered a tyre issue which dropped him down the order in stage four. The Estonian ended the day in sixth, 1m04.6s adrift of rally leader Kalle Rovanpera. 

Read Also:

“Leading the rally after three stages he was relatively comfortable but then a puncture affected his whole day,” said Millener.

“That was a shame, as we are quite a way off. We are not a million miles off, so I think a podium would be a fantastic result and that is what we will aim for.”

shares
comments

Toyota retires Evans from WRC Rally Portugal

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera charges into commanding lead, Loubet retires
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

WRC
Rally Portugal

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts" Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

WRC
Rally Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Latest news

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts" Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead IndyCar Indy GP: Palou beats McLaren drivers to claim points lead

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca

IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole IMSA Laguna Seca: Campbell leads Porsche 1-2 in 963's first GTP pole

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal Abiteboul hints at Hyundai WRC team order deployment in Portugal

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Plus
Plus
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Plus
Plus
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe