Previous / How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party Next / WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel
WRC News

Latvala: Katsuta an option for Toyota WRC team promotion

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has suggested Takamoto Katsuta could be an option to move into the full factory team next season.

Tom Howard
By:
Latvala: Katsuta an option for Toyota WRC team promotion

Katsuta capped off an impressive third year in rallying’s top tier by finishing third in the season ending Rally Japan last weekend.

The Japanese has proven to be among the most consistent drivers in the championship this season, recording only one retirement on his way to a career best fifth in the standings, driving for Toyota’s junior team.

The former circuit racer turned rally driver finished in the points in all events this year barring New Zealand, achieving 10 top six finishes, including a second in Kenya and a third in Japan.

Last weekend’s podium meant Katsuta reached a goal of two rostrums for the year set by the team.

Katsuta’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed within the Toyota factory team with Latvala suggesting the 29-year-old could be an option for a promotion next year.

Toyota is expected to reshuffle its line-up with Esapekka Lappi set to replace Ott Tanak at Hyundai, leaving his part-time role sharing the third factory car alongside Sebastien Ogier.

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

Asked if Katsuta would be rewarded for meeting the team target, Latvala told Autosport: "I don’t know, we will see later in the year.

Read Also:

"He has done a consistent job and I think we can also start to think about that he can be maybe an option to use in the main team as well his results are that good.

“We are still negotiating on next year what we will do. But Taka is an option.

“Indeed he has been most consistent and now towards the end of the year he has been able to increase the speed. At some points this year he was missing the speed but towards the end he was getting it back.”

Quizzed about his future within the Toyota organisation, Katsuta said he was unsure what his programme will be for 2023.

“I have no idea yet,” he said. “What I have heard from the team is that next year I would be in the fourth car for the season or something, but I don’t know I have no idea what will happen.”

How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party
How Hyundai and Neuville gatecrashed Toyota's homecoming party
WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel

WRC Rally Japan: The Good, The Bad and a haunted tunnel
