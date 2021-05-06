Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux Next / WRC to become first FIA championship to use 100 percent sustainable fuel
WRC News

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

By:

Hyundai drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak have both been handed new multi-year deals that will keep them with the team beyond the end of this World Rally Championship season.

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

The squad said agreeing personal terms with both drivers signalled its intention to lead from the front by working with “two of the most talented and fast” drivers in the WRC.

It also believes that by securing the services of Neuville – who scored Hyundai’s first WRC win at Rallye Deutschland in 2014 – and Tanak that it can “efficiently execute the development” of its new Rally1 car for 2022.

Hyundai was the last of the three World Rally Championship teams to receive the go-ahead for work to begin on the project, but work has intensified since then and the hope is the first mule can begin testing next month.

Team Principal, Andrea Adamo, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Thierry and Ott beyond 2021 with multi-year deals.

“Working with these two talented drivers in the future demonstrates once again our continuous determination and ambition to succeed in the World Rally Championship and reaffirms Hyundai’s strong commitment to the series as it enters its new hybrid era in 2022.

“Both have demonstrated to be exceptional ambassadors for the brand and the team and I would like to thank Thierry for his loyalty to Hyundai Motorsport since 2014 and Ott for trusting us and our work - we are very pleased to continue to collaborate with them now and in the years to come.

“We are beginning the crucial phase of testing of our new 2022 Rally1 challenger in the near future, so together with Thierry and Ott, we can execute a smooth testing plan,” he added.

“We can’t also forget that we still have a job to do together this year focussing on our goals for 2021 as well as thinking ahead to 2022 and beyond.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Neuville said he had made it clear to Adamo that he had wanted to stay with Hyundai as it has become like “a second family” to him.

“Besides the fact that I feel really well with them, their determination and target for victory convinced me to pursue the fantastic journey we started together more than seven years ago,” he said.

“Their approach and ambitions on the new challenges coming next year, with the new WRC hybrid regulation, is also very promising. I love rallying and I’m not ready to stop.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I’m a child and thanks to Hyundai and my strong motivation, dedication and determination, I continue to give my very best.”

As for Tanak - who surprised the WRC service park at the end of 2019 when he confirmed he would be switching from Toyota to Hyundai - he believes he has the platform to go on and add to his two WRC wins, and consistently challenge for the WRC drivers’ title.

Read Also:

“I am really happy to sign a new contract with Hyundai Motorsport from 2022,” said the Estonian.

“Since 2020, we have shared many special moments together, as well as working through some more difficult times.

"Over the past two years I have seen the team’s commitment and their determination to succeed and I am sure that each and every one will continue to push the limits.

“We are entering into the new era of WRC, as we are switching to the hybrid regulations and this means everyone will start from a blank page.

“Hyundai Motorsport has a huge knowledge and experience package of hybrid and electric technologies which will play a big role when we start developing the new Rally1 car.

“I am looking forward to the new era of the WRC, but we have still a job to do this year - making sure we send off the current generation of WRC cars in the best possible way.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux

Previous article

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux

Next article

WRC to become first FIA championship to use 100 percent sustainable fuel

WRC to become first FIA championship to use 100 percent sustainable fuel
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

37min
Latest news
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

1h
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

22h
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

23h
Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

May 25, 2021
Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans
WRC

Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans

May 25, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

More
Jason Craig
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Rally Portugal Plus
WRC

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.