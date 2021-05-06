Tickets Subscribe
Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy
Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals
WRC News

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux

By:

Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed the appointment of 19-year M-Sport veteran Christian Loriaux to its technical line-up in the World Rally Championship.

Hyundai secures M-Sport WRC technical veteran Loriaux

The Belgian, who will work as an external technical adviser, officially joined the Alzenau-based squad this week.

The move brings to an end a successful 19-year spell Loriaux enjoyed with former employer M-Sport Ford who has already started the process of trying to shore up its research and development operations by recruiting a senior designer.

In his role with Hyundai Motorsport, Loriaux will spearhead the development of its 2022 hybrid-powered Rally1 car.

Hyundai was the last of the three World Rally Championship teams to receive the go-ahead for work to begin on the project.

After weeks of uncertainty, confirmation to proceed with the i20 N-based car only came from the company’s board back in March.

Since then, work has been gathering pace despite the hybrid kit that is central to the new generation of World Cars having to be sent back to its German developer, Compact Dynamics.

Announcing the appointment of Loriaux, a spokesperson for Hyundai Motorsport told Autosport: “Christian Loriaux has joined the team as an external technical advisor, starting on Monday, 3rd May in Alzenau.

“He will advise the existing Technical Team and focus mainly on the development of our 2022 WRC car development.

“His technical knowledge and reputation will be welcome to support our programme on which we will communicate in due course,” they added.

Christian Loriaux, M-Sport technical director, tries on four sombreros

Christian Loriaux, M-Sport technical director, tries on four sombreros

Photo by: Ford Motor Company

Loriaux’s stock rose at Prodrive, with his biggest success coming in the shape of the Subaru Impreza WRC2000 – a car that was 80% new when it hit the stages – and won – at Rally de Portugal in 2000 in the hands of the late Richard Burns.

Read Also:

After 11 years working out of Banbury, Loriaux transferred to M-Sport where his influence on lowering the car’s centre of gravity was evident to see on the Ford Focus RS WRC03 and its successor, the Mk2 Focus RS WRC.

At the heart of this rebalancing of weight, the co-driver would sit lower and further back in the cabin – an idea that was quickly adopted by rival teams and continues to be instrumental to this day.

Loriaux was also involved with Bentley’s GT race programme, with a large element of this being based out of Dovenby Hall.

Loriaux will not cut his ties with M-Sport entirely, however, because he is set to remain involved with Bentley Motorsport’s GT3 race activities.

The latest project he has been working on is the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak – a renewable fuel-powered car designed to take on the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak mountain course at the end of June.

It is hoped he will be able to make the trip to see the road-based model take on the Time Attack.

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC Rally1

Photo by: M-Sport

Loriaux exit won't affect M-Sport Rally1 development

M-Sport’s Rally1 project will not be affected by the loss of their head designer Christian Loriaux, according to team boss Malcolm Wilson.

Of the three teams, M-Sport was the first to fire up its test mule, with initial running taking place around Greystoke Forest in March before this was ramped up at a gravel test, north of Barcelona, last week.

It ran to 2022-specification, with Matthew Wilson – M-Sport’s recognised test driver – collecting data on the electric-motor and batteries. Team protégé Adrien Fourmaux also sampled the next-generation car.

“The M-Sport Ford WRC programme is currently being overseen by Chris Williams and his team so this change in direction for Christian doesn’t affect our development programme at all,” said Wilson.

“I have no doubt that Christian will be a great asset to the Hyundai team and I wish him all the best in that role – but it is certainly not the end of the road or his journey with M-Sport,” he added.

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

Previous article

Oliver Solberg to make top flight WRC return in Italy

Next article

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals

Hyundai signs Neuville, Tanak to new multi-year WRC deals
Series WRC
Author Jason Craig

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

1h
Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

22h
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

23h
Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

May 25, 2021
Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans
WRC

Ogier: "Perfect performance" wouldn't have been enough to beat Evans

May 25, 2021
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Jason Craig
WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Rally Portugal Plus
WRC

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic Plus

What to expect from the WRC's venture to the Arctic

This week's Arctic Rally Finland will bring the World Rally Championship into new territory. And, almost without exception, the service park can't wait for the subzero challenge to commence

WRC
Feb 25, 2021

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles' heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland
WRC WRC

WRC reveals new format for 70th anniversary Rally Finland

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain
WRC WRC

Testing of M-Sport's 2022 WRC car continues in Spain

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID
WRC WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment
WRC WRC

Hyundai needs to "reinflate" itself after WRC Portugal disappointment

