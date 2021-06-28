Tickets Subscribe
WRC Safari: Ogier survives to complete incredible comeback victory
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for "unacceptable" WRC reliability

By:

Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo vows to find a solution for his team’s “unacceptable” reliability after suspension failure robbed the squad of victory for the third consecutive World Rally Championship event.

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability

The Korean marque appeared to be on course to win this weekend’s Safari Rally as Thierry Neuville dominated the tough Kenya roads before his right rear damper exploded four stages from the finish.

It is the third event in succession where suspension frailties have proved costly for the team. Ott Tanak was leading comfortably in previous rallies in Portugal and Sardinia before suspension failure resulted in retirements.

Team Principal Adamo has confirmed the Hyundai i20 WRC cars are using tried and tested suspension components, but after the third failure in a row, he admitted his team is “doing something wrong” and needs to find a solution. 

Devastated to miss out on another win, Tanak did secure silverware for the team in Kenya, finishing the event third behind the Toyota duo of Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta.  

“We cannot be happy. This is the third rally in a row in which we have had problems, so it cannot be considered bad luck,” said Adamo. 

“There are no excuses, it simply should not happen. We have to understand what is going on. 

“We have the same parts as we used last year, in events such as Turkey and Sardinia; we have improved the performance, but we are lacking in reliability, and we need to understand why. It’s simply unacceptable.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

“I’m not chasing for excuses and those things should not happen. 

“Without panic we have to understand what we are doing wrong. 

“We have the same parts we used last year, some others from 2017, the [car] performance has been increased maybe the stress is different, I don’t know I’m not engineer. We need to find solutions.”

While gutted to miss out on Safari Rally victory, Neuville is standing by the Hyundai team and is hopeful a fix will emerge.

The Belgian had driven superbly across the four days in Kenya building up a 57.4s lead before drama struck.

“Unfortunately it is a big disappointment, not only for me but the whole team and it is a tough time as a team, standing together after three rallies in a row retiring from the lead with suspension damage,” said Neuville, who is 56 points adrift of championship leader Ogier.

“It is difficult but I have to stay with the team. We are all fighting hard and we definitely are going to try and find some solution to that problem and fight harder towards the end of the year.

“I felt comfortable in the car and everything was working well. 

“It was a big surprise this morning when the damper failed. We knew it was going to be a tough event and I think we were prepared for it and we did the job everybody was working hard. 

“The motivation is there but the luck is missing and I’m sure we are all going to come back stronger and have much more joy towards the end of the season.”

Related video

WRC Safari: Ogier survives to complete incredible comeback victory

Previous article

WRC Safari: Ogier survives to complete incredible comeback victory
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard
WRC Safari: Ogier survives to complete incredible comeback victory Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Ogier survives to complete incredible comeback victory

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Hyundai Motorsport
Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage Rally Italy
WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after tyre scare on final stage

Neuville 'has to score good points' in Italy to stop Toyota runaway Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville 'has to score good points' in Italy to stop Toyota runaway

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021

