Acropolis Rally secures two-year WRC extension
The legendary Acropolis Rally will remain on the World Rally Championship calendar until 2025 at least after securing a contract extension.
The famous rough gravel rally has penned a two-year contract extension with the WRC following the event's successful return to the top tier of rallying in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus.
The Acropolis Rally has earned itself the reputation as one of the toughest rallies in the world, and is a founding member of the WRC’s inaugural season in 1973.
Last year the rally welcomed the return of a super special stage held inside the Athens Olympic Stadium, which attracted a crowd of 65,000 fans.
News of the extension comes alongside the confirmation the rally will continued to be based out of the city of Lamia this year.
“This agreement secures Greece’s place in the World Rally Championship for the next two years and protects the future of what is undeniably one of the most famous rallies in the world,” said WRC Promoter event director Simon Larkin.
“The Acropolis has a rich heritage in WRC, plus some of the most passionate fans around – evidenced by the 65,000 who turned out in the Athens Olympic Stadium last year. We look forward to continuing that legacy in Greece over the coming seasons.”
Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Lefteris Avgenakis, Deputy Minister of Sports and President of the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece Organising Committee, added: “I am delighted that the 70th anniversary of the Acropolis Rally is a great occasion to celebrate not only the past, but also the future.
"The two-year extension of the agreement is a result of the excellent co-operation, the trust among the Greek Government, the FIA and the WRC Promoter, but also of the impeccable organisation we had in the last two editions.
"This year's Rally of Gods will be an exciting experience. Everybody is invited to see the history unfold in front of his or her own eyes and witness the beauty of Greece.”
While the Acropolis Rally has retained its spot on the 2024 calendar, the WRC is looking to add new events to next year’s schedule. Saudi Arabia is among the contenders along with the United Kingdom, Latvia and the USA.
