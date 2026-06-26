WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: FIA investigating dangerous rock incident

The FIA and Acropolis Rally Greece organisers have opened an investigation to understand how a rock hit and shattered the windscreen of WRC2 podium challenger Alejandro Cachon.

WRC2 podium contender Cachon was piloting his Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 through the stage seven (Thiva), the final test of Friday’s action at the World Rally Championship event when a rock struck the windscreen causing it to smash on the co-driver’s side.

The rock appeared to come from the side of the stage during a straight section of the gravel stage.

“I hope not but it seems like someone threw something, because it was in the middle of a straight, so I don’t know, it was a scare,” said Cachon during a stage end interview.

Cachon later expressed his displeasure at the situation on social media (above): “We’re in third place in WRC2 but the day could have ended very badly.

“The whole team works very hard and [co-driver] Borja Rozada and I give our very best so that someone ruins the work of so many people like this.

“I hope that if this wasn’t accidental, you don’t step on another stage.”

In response to the incident the FIA and Acropolis Rally organisers have opened an investigation to ascertain the cause of Cachon’s shattered windscreen.

“During Special Stage 7 (Thiva) of the EKO Acropolis Rally, Car No. 24 sustained a shattered windscreen after being hit by a rock along the stage route," read the statement from the FIA.

“The FIA and the event organiser are currently investigating the cause of the incident.”

The shattered windscreen failed to stop Cachon from setting the fastest WRC2 time on the stage as he ended Friday sitting third in class, 31.4s behind WRC2 leader Andreas Mikkelsen.