Previous / Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes
WRC News

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions

Alpine has revealed ambitions to return to the World Rally Championship and also contest the Dakar Rally in the future.

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions
Tom Howard
By:

The French carmaker has a rich history in rallying having competed in the WRC with its iconic A110 in the 1960-70s. It has recently returned to the arena with a rally version of its new A110 model which is eligible to compete in the R-GT class.

Speaking to selected media at Alpine’s Formula 1 launch this week, Luca De Meo CEO of Renault confirmed the brand’s motorsport’s arm Alpine is interested in returning to the WRC with an electric vehicle.

Reports from France have indicated the new Alpine A5 could provide the brand a model in which to base a future WRC challenger.

De Meo was tight-lipped around any plans surrounding the Dakar Rally, which has enjoyed a resurgence recently with Audi the latest marque to field a works entry.

“I am interested in exploring, it remains to be seen if we can find the right conditions to participate in the World Rally Championship, but I want to do it with an electric car, which is not possible nowadays. And I also want to do the Dakar,” said De Meo, according to reports from French media.

 

Currently the WRC doesn’t permit fully-electric vehicles, although the championship has this year taken its first step in that direction with the launch of Rally1 regulations, built around hybrid powered vehicles. Toyota, Hyundai and Ford through M-Sport have committed to the new hybrid rules for the next three years.

However, the FIA is known to be urging the WRC to already consider its next set of regulations which may come into play as early as 2025 to ensure the championship stays relevant among automotive trends and can attract more manufacturers.

The FIA’s new deputy president Robert Reid told media, including Autosport, there are several options for the WRC to consider for its next ruleset, including a possible move to electric or hydrogen powered cars.

Read Also:

Alpine’s parent brand Renault has already revealed plans to return to rallying through the new Rally3 class, confirming it will develop a four-wheel drive challenger to be launched early next year.

“It’s coming in a few weeks for the first test,” said Renault Customer Racing director Benoit Nogier. “Like you can imagine, we are still discovering a little bit this new category, but we are working hard – it’s good to have Renault’s first four-wheel drive car.”

Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes Rally Sweden tests
WRC

Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Rally Sweden Plus
WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

F2 grid completed as Verschoor seals Trident move Bahrain
FIA F2

F2 grid completed as Verschoor seals Trident move

Latest news

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions
WRC WRC

Alpine reveals WRC and Dakar Rally ambitions

Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes
WRC WRC

Hyundai: Sweden WRC podium "achievable" after Monte bug fixes

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus
WRC WRC

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

Sponsored: Why you need to see the new-look WRC
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Sponsored: Why you need to see the new-look WRC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption Plus

The mentality shift key to Lappi’s shot at WRC redemption

He appeared poised to become the World Rally Championship’s new bright young star five years ago, but Esapekka Lappi's fortunes since his 2017 breakthrough win offer a cautionary tale of how the tables can turn. Now having rebuilt his career, the Finn is determined to make the most of his second shot at the big time with Toyota

WRC
12 h
The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start Plus

The snowball effect behind Hyundai's WRC Rally1 false start

Hyundai was left lagging behind its World Rally Championship rivals at the 2022 season-opener in Monte Carlo, with only one of its new hybrid-equipped machines reaching the finish. That's the result of multiple setbacks one after another during the winter that mean it has work to do to catch up with M-Sport Ford and Toyota

WRC
Feb 7, 2022
Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Plus

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

OPINION: Any lingering concerns about the new-for-2022 Rally1 hybrid cars were dispelled by a blockbuster opening round to the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo. The duel between Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier created a perfect feel-good story that will carry the series forward into its new era

WRC
Jan 27, 2022
How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off Plus

How Monte masters stole the show as WRC's hybrid era blasted off

The new Rally1 hybrid cars made their competition debuts in Monte Carlo, but it was two semi-retired drivers who took centre stage in a thrilling battle between two of the World Rally Championship's most successful names. Here's how Sebastien Loeb completed a remarkable return on his M-Sport debut by beating reigning champion Sebastien Ogier

WRC
Jan 24, 2022
The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022 Plus

The WRC heirs scrapping to assume Ogier's throne in 2022

Eight-time World Rally Championship king Sebastien Ogier has abdicated (well, gone part-time) in 2022, meaning for just the second time in the past decade we will have a different champion this year. Autosport picks out the drivers gunning to take his place and take over the mantle as the WRC's new ruler

WRC
Jan 20, 2022
The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born Plus

The 'Cumbrian Maranello' where Ford's WRC giants are born

M-Sport is changing the game as a World Rally Championship powerhouse, inspired by Ferrari's legendary Formula 1 base. Autosport was afforded a behind-the-scenes look at its new headquarters, the result of a vision that has taken three decades to be realised, where its new Rally1 Puma took shape

WRC
Jan 19, 2022
The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival Plus

The WRC star that's earned the right to lead M-Sport's revival

Part-time opportunities with Citroen and Hyundai have offered brief glimpses of what Craig Breen can do in a World Rally Championship car. Now signed up by M-Sport to lead it into the WRC's new hybrid era, Breen has been given the chance he's pursued for so long and is determined to make the most of it

WRC
Jan 18, 2022
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
