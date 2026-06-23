FIA announces Rally2 car upgrade kit to increase competition for WRC 2027

The FIA has announced plans to introduce an upgrade kit for Rally2 cars to compete against top-level World Rally Championship machinery for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

With the WRC adopting new WRC27 technical regulations from next year, the FIA had planned to allow Rally2 cars to compete against the new WRC27 cars under one umbrella to increase the amount of cars competing at the top level. This has been made possible due to the fact the new €345,000 cost-capped WRC27 cars are largely based around Rally2 components, and are expected to offer similar performance.

If there was any performance disparity between the WRC27 and Rally2 cars it would adjust minimum weights to equalise performance.

Now the FIA has announced plans to introduce a Rally2 WRC Kit, costing €7,500, to be fitted to the Rally2 cars to offer “greater aerodynamic parity” between the two types of car. Rally2 cars featuring upgrade kits will be eligible to compete alongside WRC27 cars in 2027 and 2028.

“The new regulations introduce a Rally2-WRC-Kit, which may be fitted to Rally2 cars homologated before 31 December 2026. These Rally2-WRC-Kit cars will only be eligible to compete alongside WRC27 cars in the FIA World Rally Championship during the 2027 and 2028 seasons," read a statement from the FIA, which ratified the move at the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting in Macau.

“The Rally2-WRC-Kit has been introduced to support greater aerodynamic parity between Rally2 cars and the new generation of WRC27 cars. The kit will comprise new homologated front fenders, a front bumper and a rear aerodynamic device, with a maximum cost of €7,500.”

Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, Lancia Corse HF Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale Photo by: Massimo Bettiol - Getty Images

Homologation of the Rally2-WRC-Kit may only be carried out by a manufacturer registered for the WRC as a constructor. During the first year of homologation, the manufacturer must participate in all of the events listed on the WRC calendar, with a minimum of two cars per rally.

The regulations also define the technical framework for Rally2 WRC Kit cars, including a total weight of 1220kg. Each Rally2-WRC-Kit will be permitted one joker for bodywork parts homologated as part of the kit, with only one Rally2-WRC-Kit extension authorised per Rally2 homologation form during the 2027-28 period.

Eligibility for Rally2-WRC-Kit cars in the WRC’s top category will end on 31 December 2028, providing a defined two-year transition period as the WRC27 regulations are introduced.

Read Also: WRC FIA president sets timeline on new WRC commercial rights holder

“More competition at the top level is the driving force behind everything we are doing with WRC27, and these changes approved today by the World Motor Sport Council will help us to deliver a greater spectacle for the fans over the next two years,” said FIA deputy president for sport Malcolm Wilson.

“By creating a pathway for eligible Rally2 cars to enter the top class, the regulations will support larger fields, increase competitive depth and help deliver a fantastic contest at the highest level of rallying.”