Previous / Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo News

Evans predicts "very open" WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier

By:

Elfyn Evans says the 2022 World Rally Championship is "very open" and isn't placing himself as the favourite now rival Sebastien Ogier is set for a partial campaign.

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier

The Toyota driver has finished runner-up to team-mate Ogier in the last two seasons having taken the championship fight down to the wire in 2020 and 2021.

With Ogier calling time on his full-time WRC career after lifting an eighth world title, Evans appears among the early contenders to challenge for the crown next year as the top category in rallying welcomes new Rally1 hybrid regulations.

While Evans has come close to the title for two years in succession, the Welshman believes there will several contenders for the title next year despite Ogier’s absence.

Evans is also wary that another variable which will help determine the outcome of next year’s championship is the pathways taken by teams in developing their new Rally1 cars.

“I think next year it is still very open, let’s say there are many quick drivers in the championship now who are still very quick to beat and of course with the hybrid regulations there are still a lot of unknowns,” Evans told Autosport.

"It could be very difficult to come out with the best car even. We have to see what next year brings.”

As a result of Ogier’s decision to scale back his WRC commitments, Evans will become the oldest and most experienced driver in Toyota’s full-time driver line-up next season, alongside Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: Toyota Racing

But according to Evans that won’t mean he will take on a team leader role, with Toyota adopting an equal status structure among its drivers.

“I might be the oldest and perhaps the one with the most experience but we also know the structure within Toyota is very equal,” he added.

“There is not more weight behind one driver or another and I think that is the best way.

“We all get along very well. It is also great to have Seb still involved and we can bounce off each other like we have done this year.”

Evans’ preparations for the 2022 season haven’t been completely smooth after suffering a crash while testing the new GR Yaris in November.

However, Toyota remains reasonably confident its new car is ready following a recent test in France ahead of next season’s Monte Carlo season opener from 20-23 January.

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus
WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

Loeb “can still be competitive" on WRC return
WRC

Loeb “can still be competitive" on WRC return

Evans “couldn’t have given an awful lot more” in WRC title fight Rally Monza
WRC

Evans “couldn’t have given an awful lot more” in WRC title fight

WRC Monza: Ogier reclaims lead from Evans as title battle continues Rally Monza
WRC

WRC Monza: Ogier reclaims lead from Evans as title battle continues

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Plus
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Rally Monza Plus
WRC

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions Rally Monza
Video Inside
WRC

Ogier: WRC title fight has kept a lid on full-time career end emotions

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on pole for title decider Bahrain II
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on pole for title decider

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Plus

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against team-mate Elfyn Evans

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Plus

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Plus

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Plus

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Plus

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
