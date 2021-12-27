Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier
WRC News

Toyota WRC squad “working 100%” to be ready for Monte Carlo

By:

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala says his team “can’t relax” and is “working 100% all the time” to be ready for next month’s Monte Carlo Rally.

Toyota WRC squad “working 100%” to be ready for Monte Carlo

The annual Monte Carlo curtain raiser will see the WRC embrace hybrid technology for the first time following the introduction of new Rally1 regulations.

The new rules have required Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford to construct all-new cars built around a tougher space frame chassis, while the 1.6 litre turbo charged engines are now coupled to a 100kW hybrid unit.

All three teams have undergone extensive development work during this season to prepare for a voyage into the unknown in 2022.

Reigning WRC constructor champions,Toyota, has put its GR Yaris through the final stages of its pre-season development in France earlier this month, which saw Sebastien Ogier complete his first test of the machinery.

While happy with the performance of the new car, Latvala has admitted his team will be working right up until Monte Carlo to ensure it is ready for the WRC’s new dawn.

"I think overall I’m happy with where we are, of course let’s say we can’t relax at all. We are working 100% all the time to get everything ready, but the car is working and we are reasonably happy with the performance level where we are," said Latvala.

“But of course the most exciting thing is going to Monte not knowing what the level is of the others.”

Toyota technical director Tom Fowler believes the team is in a “good position” heading into the season opener now the GR Yaris has undergone its FIA homologation inspection.

Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier, Benjamin Veillas, Toyota Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Julien Perez Alonso

“Where we are at in the development process at this stage, I would say, is in a good position,” said Fowler.

“We are quite advanced in terms of the car specification and in terms of our specification for Monte Carlo down to the last few driver related details is fixed.

Read Also:

"We are building the cars for Monte Carlo so the workshop is incredibly busy. In that sense we are in a good position.

“In terms of our overall situation, we have done our homologation inspection with the FIA last week and we are juts making some final touches to paperwork, but basically everything is on plan to be in Monte Carlo with the best car we have managed to do in the time up to now.

“We have put it all on the line and we are ready to go.”

Toyota will field four GR Yaris entries for Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera, Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta at Monte Carlo from 20-23 January.

shares
comments

Related video

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier
Previous article

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier Rally Monte Carlo
WRC

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier

Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
Video Inside
WRC

Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus
WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

Latest news

Toyota WRC squad “working 100%” to be ready for Monte Carlo
WRC WRC

Toyota WRC squad “working 100%” to be ready for Monte Carlo

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier
WRC WRC

Evans predicts “very open” WRC 2022 title fight without Ogier

Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Uncovered: M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus
WRC WRC

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best Plus

Why the WRC's 'modern Group B' era was rallying at its bonkers best

The World Rally Championship has brought down the curtain on the aggressive, aero-laden generation of cars first introduced in 2017 that have been likened to the 1980s Group B icons. As the championship prepares to begin a new era of Rally1 hybrid cars, its stars explain just why the outgoing machines were so special

WRC
Dec 24, 2021
Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2021

On the eve of a new hybrid era for the World Rally Championship, the 2021 season was a blockbuster fought out between Toyota's two top dogs, with a familiar figure eventually emerging on top after a final showdown at Monza. Autosport picks out the 10 best performers from the top class and its supporting cast

WRC
Dec 21, 2021
Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour Plus

Why Ogier's WRC swansong was a season to savour

He’s shuffling into semi-rally-retirement, but Toyota star Sebastien Ogier was at the peak of his powers in the final season for the high downforce era-World Rally Championship cars. Despite Toyota's domination, there was still much to enjoy as the old master emerged atop a fierce title fight against team-mate Elfyn Evans

WRC
Dec 19, 2021
How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Plus

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

After winning his eighth WRC title, Sebastien Ogier has drawn the curtain on his full-time rallying career. To understand Ogier's legacy, many of his former rivals, team-mates and colleagues have shared their thoughts on a vastly successful career

WRC
Nov 26, 2021
Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies Plus

Ranking lost WRC legend Richard Burns' 10 best rallies

Richard Burns was a determined driver who took on the best rally drivers in the world during a boom period in the early 2000s, and beat them. On the 20th anniversary of his crowning glory in winning the 2001 WRC title, and 16 years on from his death on the same date, Autosport picks out his 10 greatest drives

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion Plus

The internal focus that made Burns a legendary world rally champion

At the turn of the millennium, WRC was full to the brim with rallying's great and good - and 20 years ago on this day, Richard Burns became England's first world rally champion. Although Burns' natural talent drove him to the top, his steely determination and mental strength was the key attribute behind his title-winning form

WRC
Nov 25, 2021
How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend Plus

How Ogier emerged out of Loeb's shadow to form his own WRC legend

OPINION: Adding an eighth WRC title to his name, Sebastien Ogier has bowed out from full-time rallying in style. Having been compared throughout his career with nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, Ogier has convincingly demonstrated that he can stand on his own as one of the greatest rally drivers in history

WRC
Nov 22, 2021
How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Plus

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

This weekend's Rally Monza marks the end of an era in the World Rally Championship, as Sebastien Ogier prepares to bring down the curtain on his full-time career with an eighth title. For all his enduring success, the Toyota driver reveals in an exclusive interview that lingering insecurities have compelled his quest for perfection

WRC
Nov 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.