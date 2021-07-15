Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
WRC News

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

By:

Jari-Matti Latvala has offered the clearest indication yet that Elfyn Evans is close to securing a new deal to remain at Toyota for next year's World Rally Championship.

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

Evans is out of contract come the end of the current season, having joined Toyota from M-Sport Ford for the 2020 season, narrowly missing out on winning the championship.

The Welshman has maintained that he is happy at Toyota but had emerged as a potential target for M-Sport for next season.

However, it appears Evans is set to stay at Toyota for 2022 alongside rising star Kalle Rovanpera.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Rally Estonia, Toyota boss Latvala confirmed that he has held very positive negotiations with both Evans and Rovanpera but a deal is not yet completely finalised.

"Let's say that we have had very good negotiations and very positive negotiations with Elfyn and with Kalle, but at this point I can't confirm their contracts," said Latvala, when asked about the team's plans by Autosport.

"This we will have to see later so things on that side are not finalised but everything is looking very good."

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota's third entry is still far from certain, with seven-time Sebastian Ogier confirming that he won't contest a full season next year and could only compete in as few as two rallies.

Latvala has previously stated that the team is awaiting the full 2022 calendar to be revealed and for Ogier to confirm his plans before it can push forward.

As previously reported, M-Sport's Teemu Suninen, former Toyota, Citroen and M-Sport driver Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai's Dani Sordo and WRC2 star Jari Huttunen have been listed as potential candidates.

"Seb said very clearly after Safari that he is not going to do the full season so he could be doing half a season or less so we will need to get the calendar out to clarify which events he would like to do," Latvala added.

"We have been talking about that driver to have, that second driver for that car, and I have mentioned that Lappi and Suninen are options but on that side I can't clarify anything at the moment."

Read Also:

Ogier has said there hasn't been much more progress from his side regarding his future as he continues to assess the chances of making a switch to circuit racing and opportunities to join Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.

"At the moment I'm still waiting to see what is going to fall in place regarding my switch to maybe the WEC, that is my wish you know that," said Ogier.

"Nothing is decided yet I have some work and going to have a [WEC] test at some point to see what I can do with this car and after that maybe I will be able to decide if I do some rally and how many, but at the moment you all have to be patient to hear about my 2022 year.

"The priority for me next year is not motorsport for me that will remain."

Meanwhile, M-Sport Ford team principal Richard Millener says the team is in no rush to lock in its 2022 driver line-up, admitting that he wouldn't be disappointed to retain Adrien Fourmaux, Gus Greensmith and Suninen.

"There's still a few options, there's still no rush from our side, people can guess quite easily the number of seats that are still available, the number of drivers that are still available," said Millener.

"I'd be lying if I said we didn't speak to every single person that's available, but ultimately, like I've said in previous interviews, all three of the drivers that we have in terms of Gus, Adrien, and Teemu all have good potential and if we stayed as we were then I still wouldn't be disappointed."

When asked about his future, Suninen said: "It's difficult to say what the situation is right now."

"Toyota is looking for one driver to do half a season or more, and then I think [at] M-Sport all the seats are still open, so there is room."

shares
comments
WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

Previous article

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

1 h
2
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

2 h
3
National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

5 h
4
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

21 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

5 h
Latest news
Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
WRC

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

1 h
WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
WRC

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

4 h
Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Jul 14, 2021
Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

Jul 13, 2021
WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events
WRC

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Elfyn Evans More
Elfyn Evans
WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock Rally Kenya
WRC

WRC Safari: Toyota's Evans out early after hitting rock

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Plus
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Trending Today

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021

Latest news

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"
WRC WRC

Evans closing in on new Toyota WRC deal after "positive negotiations"

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.