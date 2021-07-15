Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC / Rally Estonia News

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

By:

Thierry Neuville says he cannot afford to drive protecting his Hyundai at this weekend’s Rally Estonia, admitting he is “not really concerned” over the recent suspension reliability issues.

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

The Belgian suffered the heartbreak of a suspension failure on the final day of the Safari Rally last month, robbing him the chance of a likely victory, which would have been his first triumph since Monte Carlo last year.

It was the third rally in a row that Hyundai had suffered a rear suspension failure while one of its drivers was leading comfortably, resulting in boss Andrea Adamo vowing to find a solution to why identical components used last year are now failing.

This weekend the WRC field tackles Estonia’s much smoother and faster gravel roads compared to the previous rough gravel rounds in Portugal, Sardinia and Kenya. However, this weekend’s rapid stages will test the car’s suspension through a series of artificially created jumps and crests.

Asked if any changes had been made to the set-up of his i20 with protecting rear suspension in mind, Neuville said he wasn’t overly concerned, citing that the team enjoyed a 1-2 at the event last year.

“The conditions are different for sure but the jumps are really big so the landing is going to be hard, but we had no issues last year and we had two cars on the podium here last year, so we are not really concerned about it,” said Neuville, who sits 56 points adrift of championship leader Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).

“Obviously as a team we have been missing some luck more than anything else, as there was no reason why we have broken more suspension units this year compared to last year, because basically the car is the same.

“I was protecting my car a lot in Kenya by running very high and even then we had some failure.

“We have to go forward and fight for victory, anyhow if we come here to try and save the car and finish behind the Toyotas the championship will be even tougher.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Last year’s event winner, Hyundai's Ott Tanak added: “There is concern always if you hit some gravel, but this is something we can’t change - so it is something we should not think about.”

Hyundai will however been boosted by an engine upgrade that will debut this weekend.

The update follows after Toyota debuted an upgraded engine at Portugal in May.

Both Neuville and Tanak were coy when asked about the advantages the engine change could deliver this weekend.

“Of course I have had the chance to drive it several times already. The engine guys seems to be happy with the improvement,” said Neuville.

Tanak added: “We will find out, Every upgrade or change you get is not so big as everything is really on the limit, but let’s see.

“The feeling is ok but the difference is very small, so it is difficult to make a big step.”

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala is not concerned by the update title rivals Hyundai will debut, stating that it is hard to make big steps with the cars anymore.

“I think it is difficult now to make big steps with the engines,” said Latvala.

“For sure the small steps will always help a bit but it is difficult to make massive steps anymore, so I’m not too concerned about it. But we know Tanak is very strong here, it is his home rally, so he is the toughest guy to beat here.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Previous article

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

18 h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

1 d
4
MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

23 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

23 h
Latest news
WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
WRC

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

34m
Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

21 h
Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

Jul 13, 2021
WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events
WRC

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Jul 8, 2021
Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres
WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

Jul 8, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc happy for Ferrari to sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title shot

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: ‘Changed’ Gasly wouldn’t perform now how he did at Red Bull

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021

Latest news

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: Neuville can’t afford to drive saving the car

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development
WRC WRC

Ford steps up WRC support through Puma development

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events
WRC WRC

WRC reveals partial 2022 calendar including nine events

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.