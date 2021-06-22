Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
WRC News

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season

By:

Toyota boss Jari-Matti Latvala is not ruling out the possibility of Sebastien Ogier committing to a full World Rally Championship season in 2022 but admits a half season deal is most likely.

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season

Ogier remains a key player in the WRC silly season with the seven-time champion’s future yet to be finalised as the championship prepares to usher in new hybrid Rally1 regulations next year.

The reigning champion has indicated that he wishes to contest a part campaign next year having added an extra year than originally anticipated to his WRC career this season after COVID-19 wiped out the majority of 2020.

However, there has been suggestions that should Ogier win this year’s championship, an eighth title, he may opt to contest a full season next year.

Latvala has made it clear that he wishes to retain his current driver line-up of Ogier, Elfyn Evans, Kalle Rovanpera and Takamoto Katsuta, with Ogier contesting half of the 2022 season at least.

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The Finn admits there is a small possibility Ogier may wish to do a full season next year but at this stage talks have only centred around a part-time campaign which would allow possible activities in other motor racing disciplines, which the rally star has previously highlighted.

“Never say never. It is a possibility but I think there is a small possibility,” Latvala told Autosport when asked if there was a chance Ogier, who currently leads the championship standings, could do the full 2022 season.

“I think Sebastien is a bit like Sebastien Loeb. I think he wants to experience something else we have seen him in the Porsche Carrera Cup some years ago and I think he has tried a Formula 1 car. He also has chances in the other championships.

“I think he has interest to do something else and that is why I think he will probably be looking to do half a season.

“Never say never but at the moment it is still looking like a half season.

“We have been discussing with Sebastien. He has not confirmed for the full season he has said very clearly that he will maybe do half a season and that is what we are looking at, at the moment.

“We will try and make half a season for him and then of course if we have half a season for Sebastien there we will need an additional driver to cover the other half of the season. We still need the calendar for 2022 so we can decide the events.”

Read Also:

While the release of the 2022 calendar is providing a hurdle for Toyota in securing its driver line-up, Latvala believes he has several additional driver options to fill Ogier’s seat for the remaining events next year.

Former Toyota, Citroen and M-Sport driver Esapekka Lappi, M-Sport’s Teemu Suninen, Hyundai’s Dani Sordo and WRC2 star Jari Huttonen have emerged as candidates.

“Teemu Suninen and then there is Lappi for sure and Dani [Sordo], Dani has been driving quite a long time for Hyundai,” Latvala added.

“I think he is pretty comfortable over there but for sure in one sense it is a little bit interesting for us. Also there is this one rising star Jari Huttonen, who won the WRC2 in Sardinia.

“There are still quite a few drivers you can choose from so even though Hyundai did the agreements with their current drivers, and from our side we want to keep the current drivers in our team, and I’m quite confident that we will have the same drivers fro next year, there is still a nice selection for this one driver [position] for next year.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

Previous article

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

3h
2
Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

1h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations

4h
4
Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

3h
5
MotoGP

SRT "won't interfere" with Fernandez/KTM relationship despite MotoGP interest

22h
Latest news
Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season
WRC

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season

45m
Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
WRC

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

23h
Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

Jun 18, 2021
COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally
WRC

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally

Jun 17, 2021
WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Jun 15, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor Rally Kenya
WRC

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams French GP
Formula 1

Russell: 12th on merit my best drive for Williams

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Rally Italy Plus
WRC

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished Plus

Why the casualty of rallying's evolution should still be cherished

The WRC's support categories are in a process of streamlining that will spell the end of a formalised 2WD world championship-level category. While its relevance to the top level has been questioned for some time, that doesn't mean it should be swept quietly under the carpet

WRC
Apr 5, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Plus

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Plus

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate

WRC
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin hopes France F1 result silences cheating accusations

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rear wing rethink defining F1's title battle

SRT "won't interfere" with Fernandez/KTM relationship despite MotoGP interest
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT "won't interfere" with Fernandez/KTM relationship despite MotoGP interest

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull's F1 title charge "if we perform at our best"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can still stop Red Bull's F1 title charge "if we perform at our best"

Latest news

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season
WRC WRC

Latvala: Small possibility Ogier will do full 2022 WRC season

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor
WRC WRC

Ninety-one-year-old becomes oldest ever WRC competitor

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return
WRC WRC

Extreme E star Molly Taylor secures WRC return

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally
WRC WRC

COVID restrictions force M-Sport to have skeleton staff for WRC Safari Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.