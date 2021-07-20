Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC / Rally Estonia News

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

By:

Craig Breen hopes his Rally Estonia performance sent a message to World Rally Championship teams as the Hyundai third driver bids to secure a full-time seat next season.

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

The Irishman equalled his career-best WRC result, finishing second to Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera, in his first gravel event in a WRC car since last year’s Rally Estonia where he also finished second.

Breen, who also finished second on the 2018 Rally Sweden for Citroen, is in his third season with Hyundai having shared the team's third car with Sebastian Loeb and Dani Sordo in 2019 and 2020.

Estonia marked his third appearance of 2021, having contested February’s Arctic Rally Finland and April’s Rally Croatia before sitting out for Sordo to drive in Portugal, Sardinia and Kenya.

Breen impressed by ending Rally Estonia as Hyundai’s highest placed driver, but believes he could have challenged Rovanpera harder with more regular seat time.

PLUS: How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

The 31-year-old is eager to secure a first full-time WRC programme next year, having missed two rallies in his most active WRC campaign with Citroen in 2018.

Hyundai and Toyota are yet to confirm plans for their third cars next year, while M-Sport is assessing its options for 2022 when the WRC’s hybrid era begins.

When asked by Autosport if he thought his performance in Estonia has sent a message to WRC teams, Breen said: “Yes, I think it does.

“Obviously that [a full-time WRC drive} is what myself and [co-driver] Paul [Nagle] set out to achieve. We want to be world champions and it doesn’t take a mathematician to work it out that you can’t win a world championship doing half the rallies.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“We are looking at all the options. I feel at home I feel conformable and snug where we are at Hyundai, but there are things outside of my control.

“We just need to try and find that opportunity to get a full season and make the most of it.”

Breen declared himself happy with his result in Estonia last weekend, given his rivals had just completed three consecutive gravel rallies before the event.

“[A podium] was obviously the ambition to try and do the best that we could do,” Breen added.

“But I had some reservations before the rally because last year, when we did the good result here, everyone had been stopped for six or eight months and on the sidelines with COVID-19 so I felt the level was a bit more fair for everybody.

“This year the guys were coming out of three gravel rallies on the bounce and I thought it was going to be bit more of a difficult task.

“In the end it actually worked out pretty okay, so I’m very happy.”

Breen will now focus his attention on August's Rally Ypres, an event he won the last time it was held in 2019. The rally joins the WRC calendar for the first time this year.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Previous article

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

3 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

3 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

21 h
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

21 h
5
Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

59 min
Latest news
Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

40m
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

3 h
Harri Rovanpera 'unsure how heart is working' after son's maiden WRC win
WRC

Harri Rovanpera 'unsure how heart is working' after son's maiden WRC win

23 h
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus
WRC

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Jul 19, 2021
Neuville handed suspended event ban, fine for WRC Estonia speeding
WRC

Neuville handed suspended event ban, fine for WRC Estonia speeding

Jul 18, 2021
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ilott secures Iron Lynx Le Mans 24 Hours drive

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Rally Estonia Plus
WRC

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Craig Breen More
Craig Breen
Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres Rally Belgium
WRC

Breen to join Hyundai WRC line-up for Rally Ypres

Hyundai retains Sordo and Breen for its third car in 2021 WRC season
WRC

Hyundai retains Sordo and Breen for its third car in 2021 WRC season

Hyundai boss Adamo explains Sordo's Rally Monza selection over Breen
WRC

Hyundai boss Adamo explains Sordo's Rally Monza selection over Breen

Hyundai Motorsport More
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability Rally Kenya
WRC

Hyundai boss vows to find answers for “unacceptable” WRC reliability

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Solberg secures Hyundai outing for WRC Safari Rally

Trending Today

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Plus

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia Plus

How Ogier held on after a shock bump in the road to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021

Latest news

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams
WRC WRC

Breen hopes Estonia performance sent a message to WRC teams

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker
WRC WRC

WRC Estonia: The Good, The Bad and a Record-breaker

Harri Rovanpera 'unsure how heart is working' after son's maiden WRC win
WRC WRC

Harri Rovanpera 'unsure how heart is working' after son's maiden WRC win

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus
WRC WRC

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.