Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC / Rally Belgium Stage report

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

By:

Thierry Neuville has maintained a slender Rally Ypres lead after coming under pressure from Hyundai World Rally Championship team-mate Craig Breen in a chaotic Saturday morning loop in Belgium.

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

Neuville claimed the final stage of the morning to extend his lead over Breen to 6.8 seconds after witnessing his overnight advantage halve, as Breen won the opening two stages of the day.

However, hopes of a Hyundai podium lock-out were dashed when Ott Tanak dropped from third to sixth overall after picking up a puncture on the first morning test.

Toyota’s resurgence continued as Elfyn Evans broke Hyundai’s monopoly of stage wins, helping him leapfrog team-mate Kalle Rovanpera and the Tanak to third overall, but remains some 32.4s adrift of the lead fight.

His team-mate Takamoto Katsuta was lucky to avoid serious injury after a frightening airborne crash red flagged stage 10, ending his rally prematurely. He and co-driver Keaton Williams escaped injury, but organisers were forced into a lengthy clean up process to get the stage back underway.

Championship leader Sebastien Ogier sits fifth behind Rovanpera, who is in turn 2.1s shy of Evans, after a surprisingly subdued display.

The day started in a dramatic fashion as Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet hit trouble in the opening test, the longest stage of the entire rally at 25.86km.

Tanak clipped an obstacle that caused a puncture, but a broken jack cost the Estonian three minutes while changing the wheel.

Once he rejoined the fray, Tanak fell into the clutches of team-mate Breen, who rapidly caught the sister i20 and was briefly held up by the recovering 2019 world champion.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai managed to communicate with Tanak, who subsequently let Breen through. But despite going on to win the stage by 1.6s from an improving Evans, Breen felt he was held up.

“I’d be interested to hear what he [Ott] would say if I held him up for that long,” said the Irishman.

“He physically wasn't in front of me for a long time, but he was flicking up all the dust in the road. He did what he had to do, but I’d like to see him in that position.”

Tanak added: “I got the message and stopped immediately, but I didn’t know how long we had been stopped.”

Rally leader Neuville could only manage the third fastest time, losing precious seconds to Breen as his lead reduced from 7.6s to 4.8s.

Evans’ performance elevated the Welshman above Rovanpera to third overall, as a result of Tanak’s dramas.

Earlier in the stage, Loubet's 2C Competition Hyundai became stranded in a ditch after sliding wide on a left hand corner. Fans quickly rushed to the scene to try and retrieve the car but were unsuccessful, leading to his retirement.

The stage was later stopped when WRC3 driver Pieter Tsjoen crashed into a house at one of the junctions. The crew are okay but are undergoing precautionary checks in hospital.

Related video

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Previous article

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
2
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

2 h
3
MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

2 h
4
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

1 d
5
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

2 h
Latest news
WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

1m
WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

2 h
WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

15 h
WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement
WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement

17 h
WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville edges team-mate Breen after first loop

19 h
Latest videos
Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021! 03:02
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

TOP 5 reasons to watch Croatia Rally 2021!

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage Rally Belgium
WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus
WRC

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas announces end of SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo, Zarco in FP3
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo, Zarco in FP3

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Plus

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Plus

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory Plus

How Hyundai's latest self-destruction handed Evans Portugal victory

At one point Hyundai held the top three positions in Portugal, but when trouble struck the Korean marque's two leading chargers, a grateful Elfyn Evans was on hand to see off Hyundai third man Dani Sordo and become the third different winner in four rallies

WRC
May 24, 2021
Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages Plus

Why the success of AVB's WRC debut won't be defined on the stages

Three years after a Dakar Rally crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital, Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to make his debut on his home round of the World Rally Championship later this month. His goals for the event are modest, but the same cannot be said for the charities he plans to promote where his true impact could be felt

WRC
May 13, 2021

Latest news

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Breen closes in on leader Neuville, Tanak hits trouble

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Neuville leads opening day as organisers cancel final stage

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: M-Sport confirms Fourmaux Rally Ypres retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.