Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August
World Rallycross / Lankebanen Race report

WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era

Johan Kristoffersson became the inaugural winner in the World Rallycross Championship’s electric era at Hell in Norway.

Kevin Turner
By:
WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era

The internal combustion-engined Supercars have been replaced by new RX1e machines in the top class for 2022, all powered by motors from Kreisel Electric.

Eight cars made it to the opening round and four-time champion Kristoffersson was the class of the field. He dominated the weekend apart from a worrying moment at the start of his semi-final.

The Swede’s Volkswagen Polo was momentarily left on the line, leaving Kristoffersson work to do to make it into the final. He battled back to second behind team-mate Ole Christian Veiby to secure himself a midfield starting spot for the finale.

Veiby, semi-final two winner Niclas Gronholm (PWR Racing PWR) and 2019 champion Timmy Hansen (Hansen Peugeot 208) all attempted to lead into the first corner of the decider but all they achieved was allowing Kristoffersson to undercut past them on the exit to move to the head of the field.

Once in the lead, he pulled away to win by 3.7 seconds to become WRX’s inaugural electric victor. It was the reigning champion’s 28th series success and his WRX strike rate is now better than one in three.

“It was a very good first weekend for WRX’s electric era, and it was great to see so many spectators at the track,” said the 33-year-old. “It’s been a huge challenge for everybody to get to this point, and all the teams have done an incredible job simply to be here.

Podium: Winner Johan Kristoffersson, Kristoffersson Motorsport, second place Timmy Hansen, Hansen World RX Team, third place Ole Christian Veiby, Kristoffersson Motorsport

Podium: Winner Johan Kristoffersson, Kristoffersson Motorsport, second place Timmy Hansen, Hansen World RX Team, third place Ole Christian Veiby, Kristoffersson Motorsport

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“With everything being so new, there’s obviously still a lot of work to do, but it was impressive to see how well the cars ran with so little prior testing and we are learning more about them all the time.”

Hansen narrowly took second after a tough scrap with rally driver Veiby, who thus scored a podium on his first WRX start since 2015.

Klara Andersson impressed on her first event in the top class. The 22-year-old Swede took fourth in the final, just ahead of team-mate Gronholm.

The next round is a double-header scheduled to take place in Latvia at the start of September.

shares
comments
Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August
Previous article

Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Final 10 contenders revealed for 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award
Autosport Awards

Final 10 contenders revealed for 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Plus
Formula 1

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Latest news

WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX Hell: Kristoffersson wins opener at start of electric era

Johan Kristoffersson became the inaugural winner in the World Rallycross Championship’s electric era at Hell in Norway.

Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Delayed 2022 electric World RX season to begin in Norway in August

The World Rallycross Championship's electric era will start at Norway's Hell track on 13-14 August after delays to allow teams to ready their new cars.

Kristoffersson to defend World Rallycross title with Volkswagen at start of electric era
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Kristoffersson to defend World Rallycross title with Volkswagen at start of electric era

Johan Kristoffersson will defend his World Rallycross title in 2022 with the Kristoffersson Motorsport-run team switching to a Volkswagen entry, as the series prepares for its electric era.

Kristoffersson crowned 2021 WRX champion tied on points
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Kristoffersson crowned 2021 WRX champion tied on points

Johan Kristoffersson claimed his fourth World Rallycross Championship after ending the 2021 campaign tied on points with Timmy Hansen.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.