Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
World Rallycross / Holjes Qualifying report

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

By:

Former World Rallycross champions Johan Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen claimed a fastest time apiece on the opening day of the second round of the series at Holjes in Sweden to be tied in qualifying overnight.

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

However, by virtue of Hansen beating Kristoffersson in a head-to-head battle in Q2, the 2019 World RX title winner sits top of the order.

Triple and defending World RX champion Kristoffersson made the best launch from the same Q1 race as Hansen and led throughout, defending his track position despite a big push from Hansen behind, who had taken an early joker.

While the joker merge on the final tour was close, the cars separated by a small margin, it was even closer in Q2. In that second encounter Kristoffersson initially led from pole position as Hansen’s Peugeot 208 was sent sideways into the right-over-crest opening turn, making contact with both Niclas Gronholm and compatriot Peter Hedstrom, but survived to run second.

Kristoffersson made a mistake in the ultra-fast right-hander before the Holjes circuit’s biggest jump, an area of the venue that has been revised for 2021 to mean the cars fly higher than ever. Having lost ground early on, there Hansen closed by half a second, and then immediately took his joker at the second opportunity.

Again Kristoffersson stayed out until the final tour, but this time around, Hansen had done enough to nibble the tenths out of his compatriot’s Audi S1, and dived up the inside into the left-hander after the joker merge. Kristoffersson applied big pressure to the rear of Hansen’s 208 in the final stages, but could find no way through.

Timmy Hansen, 2021 WRX Sweden

Timmy Hansen, 2021 WRX Sweden

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Hungarian Krisztian Szabo set the sixth best time in Q1 having followed Hedstrom, making his maiden World RX start with the ex-GRX Hyundai i20, into the joker tour, but stormed to victory in the second race of Q2 and was only just pipped in the standings by Hansen and Kristoffersson.

Gronholm was third and then fourth, despite a poor start in his Q1 race, and is third overall at the end of day one, just ahead of team-mate Szabo and Enzo Ide.

Round one winner Kevin Hansen twice lucked out in the first corner scrums and was fourth and then ninth to end the day sixth overall, two places ahead of Kevin Abbring, the former works WRC driver setting the fastest lap times of Q1 but only after he’d been spun in the joker lap after contact with Ide. The Dutchman then got stuck in traffic in Q2.

Sweden WRX - Qualifying Results

Q2

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Sweden Timmy Hansen Peugeot 208 4 2'59.732  
2 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Audi S1 4 2'59.973 0.241
3 Hungary Krisztián Szabó Hyundai i20 4 3'00.396 0.664
4 Finland Niclas Gronholm Hyundai i20 4 3'00.689 0.957
5 Belgium Enzo Ide Audi S1 4 3'02.066 2.334
6 Juha Rytkönen Ford Fiesta 4 3'02.233 2.501
7 Netherlands Kevin Abbring Renault Megane RS 4 3'02.773 3.041
8 Sweden Peter Hedstrom Hyundai i20 4 3'04.456 4.724
9 Sweden Kevin Hansen Peugeot 208 4 3'04.813 5.081
10 Attila Mózer Ford Fiesta 4 3'10.315 10.583
View full results

Q1

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson Audi S1 4 2'58.966  
2 Sweden Timmy Hansen Peugeot 208 4 2'59.546 0.580
3 Finland Niclas Gronholm Hyundai i20 4 3'00.537 1.571
4 Sweden Kevin Hansen Peugeot 208 4 3'01.008 2.042
5 Sweden Peter Hedstrom Hyundai i20 4 3'02.959 3.993
6 Hungary Krisztián Szabó Hyundai i20 4 3'03.400 4.434
7 Belgium Enzo Ide Audi S1 4 3'03.949 4.983
8 Netherlands Kevin Abbring Renault Megane RS 4 3'08.009 9.043
9 Attila Mózer Ford Fiesta 4 3'11.441 12.475
  Juha Rytkönen Ford Fiesta 0 -  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Previous article

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

8 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

8 h
3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

1 h
4
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

22 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

4 d
Latest news
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

12m
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
WRX

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Aug 17, 2021
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
WRX

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Jul 24, 2021
Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
WRX

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Jul 24, 2021
World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding
WRX

World RX postpones maiden Nurburgring round due to flooding

Jul 23, 2021
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden Barcelona
World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona Barcelona
World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Timmy Hansen More
Timmy Hansen
Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win
World Rallycross

Barcelona World RX: Hansen survives Kristoffersson contact to win

WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020
World Rallycross

WRX champion Hansen sticks with family-run team for 2020

Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider
World Rallycross

Timmy Hansen wins 2019 World Rallycross Championship in wild decider

Trending Today

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans Hypercars: Top speed, rules & how they differ from LMP1

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

Why Alpine is the kind of team F1 wants, and how that could pay off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alpine is the kind of team F1 wants, and how that could pay off

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Latest news

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Spain WRX: Kristoffersson stripped of Day 1 lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.