Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more
World Rallycross Special feature

Friday favourite: The all-action rallycross venue with a bit of everything

Circuit racing has plenty of gems, but the rallycross world also has its fair share of tracks that capture the imagination of both fans and participants. Current World RX team boss and legendary former driver Kenneth Hansen explains what makes Holjes in Sweden his favourite circuit in Autosport's ongoing series

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Friday favourite: The all-action rallycross venue with a bit of everything

When it comes to making a good rallycross track, a few key ingredients are needed. First, a mix of challenging corners where drivers can take different racing lines. Then you need a passionate crowd creating an amphitheatre atmosphere. A good history also helps.

Throw in some spectacular jumps plus blind crests and in Sweden’s Holjes Motorstadion– which first hosted the European Rallycross Championship in 1991 and has been a permanent fixture since 1999 – you have a circuit that ticks pretty much all the boxes.

As a driver, 14-time European champion and boss of the Hansen World Rallycross team Kenneth Hansen claimed six ERC victories at the venue he regards as his favourite track. It’s a circuit that the Swedish legend says, with a fair degree of understatement, “has quite a lot” going for it.

The challenge begins with the very first corner, which invites aggression as drivers jostle for position on gravel approaching the slightly uphill right-hander, the road surface switching to asphalt just before the braking zone.

“It’s a difficult one there,” Hansen says, noting that it’s not always about optimising the racing line, but finding where the grip is. “Two cars can go through there but three cars… The third one on the outside will be in the dust and then they are done.

“It depends a lot where you are on the grid. To win the first corner, you need to be quite determined.”

After Turn 1, drivers then immediately face a choice between turning left on the main course or feinting right towards the ever-slippery joker section, a tight left-right chicane. Following the left-hander on the main course is a sharp right over a drop, before the circuit meets the joker exit – a frequent point of contact – and another left-right on gravel that invites drivers to attack the kerbs. Over a crest where the cars go light, drivers enter the banked Velodrome corner, one of two asphalt hairpins that bookend the track.

Turn 1 pinch point always provides action as drivers jockey for position ahead of the joker section

Turn 1 pinch point always provides action as drivers jockey for position ahead of the joker section

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Overtaking here is possible, Hansen reckons, although he says it’s just as good an opportunity to set up for a slingshot move through the fast gravelly left-hander that follows before cars plunge down the hill on asphalt into another fast right-hander (on gravel) that sets them up for the famous Holjes jump.

“If you are behind someone and you are faster, then I would try lines and make them stress a little,” Hansen says of the Velodrome, where drivers tend to use the handbrake to help get the car rotated. “Then you start to be on the wrong line and closing the door a little bit more into the corner and losing speed out, so it’s possible to overtake.

“You need to work for it around the track and get the driver in the wrong position for the jump so you can challenge them. It’s like chess, you play the game, you make some moves but it’s actually three corners later before you gain the position.”

"I was quite a clever driver, but sometimes in the finals [at Holjes] I forgot about the championship and it was a little too much into win the race. But it’s a little boring if you don’t try" Kenneth Hansen

Hansen reckons that the right-hander prior to the jump, where he once turned Norwegian rival Ludvig Hunsbedt around - “I could see his face through the front-screen!” - was more enjoyable in years gone by as the downhill approach was fully coated in gravel, which made it “very easy to make a mistake and be wide or lose a little speed”. But he recognises that this is a double-edged sword for rallycross; tracks with rough edges can be open to complaints, but often create the finest racing.

“We need to have good challenges and that means also that there needs to be some holes, some bumps which upset the cars and makes things happen,” he says.

It was after the jump and into the 180-degree left-hander that closes the lap that Timmy Hansen launched a last-gasp lunge on Mattias Ekstrom in 2015. The stewards decreed that Hansen Jr’s final lap move had been overly robust and docked him the win, meaning his father’s eponymous squad had to wait until 2021 for its first Holjes win in the World Championship era. But it was well worth it, as Timmy Hansen led home team-mate and brother Kevin.

“It must be last year when we had the 1-2 there,” Hansen says when asked about his favourite Holjes memory. “It’s our home circuit but still it’s not the most successful circuit that I have had – or Timmy and Kevin have had. So to be 1-2 was a big moment, I must say that was something fantastic.”

Hansen family 1-2 in the 2021 World RX round is dad Kenneth's top Holjes memory

Hansen family 1-2 in the 2021 World RX round is dad Kenneth's top Holjes memory

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In his own driving career Hansen Sr acknowledges that “the atmosphere did do something” to his performance level when he raced at Holjes, although recognises that he sometimes lost sight of the bigger picture in his desire to please the ranked masses of locals watching on.

“When you had a lot of spectators, especially on home ground, you felt it was in another level,” he says. “I think somewhere in the back it was there to push you to do something extra.

Read Also:

“I think I was quite a clever driver, but sometimes in the finals I forgot about the championship and it was a little too much into win the race. But it’s a little boring if you don’t try. If you get a small gap, in my opinion, you need to try it at least. Even if it can be a small chance, you need to try it, because that’s rallycross.”

Slingshot out of the final hairpin sets up for another helter-skelter lap around Holjes

Slingshot out of the final hairpin sets up for another helter-skelter lap around Holjes

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments
Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more
Previous article

Heidfeld: Rallycross debut a tough challenge, but keen for more
James Newbold More
James Newbold
The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success
GT

The set-up tool that offers a shortcut to success

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans
DTM

Berger lobbies new DTM owners to keep existing rules, explains future plans

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Timmy Hansen More
Timmy Hansen
Portugal WRX: Hansen leads Gronholm after Saturday's running Montalegre
World Rallycross

Portugal WRX: Hansen leads Gronholm after Saturday's running

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin Loheac
World Rallycross

France WRX: Timmy Hansen leads another 1-2 from brother Kevin

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home Holjes
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours

Racing father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen are to team up again in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class.

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track
IMSA IMSA

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track

As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
WRC WRC

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch

Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.