Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Aston Martin 2023 F1 car will have “significant differences” Next / Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 News

Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022

Mercedes said it never considered copying rival sidepod designs this year, despite other Formula 1 teams falling in line with the benchmark Red Bull and Ferrari solutions.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022

The German car manufacturer went completely its own route for 2022, adopting a ‘zero sidepod’ solution on the W13, which was very different to the downwash Red Bull idea and the inwash Ferrari concept.

But while Mercedes endured difficulties with its 2022 challenger, the team remained adamant that its issues were nothing to do with its very different sidepod solution.

With its key focus being on curing the porpoising problems that blighted the start to its campaign rather than considering changes to the sidepods, the upgrades it made to most other aspects of its car eventually helped it become a winner.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that the team never felt that it needed to focus too much effort on the sidepod solution as it was not triggering a big performance deficit.

He pointed out the team felt that the best route to success in F1 was to explore its own ideas than simply copy others.

“Most of the engineering, certainly from the aerodynamic point of view, a lot of it are the bits you can't see under the floor,” said Shovlin. “That is where a lot of that work is.

“The sidepod concept was something that we had to commit to anyway for the year realistically. But if we'd been more focused on just trying to find a quick fix, we may have been copying and rolling it out and seeing what it does.

“The goal for us though was always to try and understand it ourselves and learn and find our own path, because if you want to win, and you want to win races and world championships, you don't get there by copying everyone else's design.

“All our other cars have had pioneering features on them, they had clever ideas. We have tried to be leading with the technology, so we'll carry on doing that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Despite sticking to its sidepod solution for 2022, Mercedes could yet make a switch for next year as it ponders a rethink of its car concept.

Red Bull’s sidepod design was not the only thing that grabbed attention this year, because it was the team’s low-drag concept – which helped deliver impressive top speed – that gave it a big advantage over the course of the campaign.

Shovlin said that Mercedes, which suffered from high drag, was aware of the characteristic, but was not obsessed with simply boosting straightline speed potential in 2023.

“When you've got a completely new set of rules, it's difficult to know where everyone is going to design to,” he explained.

“Their car looks like it has less drag if we put the same wings on it. In the earlier part of the year, we were having to run very high [downforce levels], which was certainly not helping from that point of view.

“But if you look at Brazil, we didn't have the fastest car, but we could overtake them and we were able to get the 1-2. So making it quick in a straight line is not our highest priority. And one of the fastest in a straight line is the Williams. So it doesn't define your performance level.

“But when you are very similar, obviously, it's a nice advantage to have. So it's something we'd like to fix. It's just that the priority will always be the base performance of the car and getting that in the right place.”

Mercedes managed to address most of its porpoising problems over the course of the campaign, but still encountered a few issues later in the season.

Shovlin says he is mindful of the problem returning as the team adds more downforce to the car over the winter, but he reckons new floor edge rules will also help it overcome some of its most obvious problems.

“The more you load up the floor, the more you can trigger those problems,” he said. “Where we have made very good progress is in the straightline. So back in Imola, Jeddah, Bahrain, all those early races, the car was bouncing really badly at high speed. And we managed to get a really good handle on that.

“There were still issues we got when the car rolled in a fast corner and the floor gets to a point where it's touching. And that can cause a bit of unsteadiness. But the rule changes for next year will help that.

“Fundamentally, though, they're not going to make the problem go away. They'll make it a bit easier for the teams. But we're hopeful that the work we put into the learning and the understanding in the early part of the year will help us at least develop to a good baseline next year.”

shares
comments
Aston Martin 2023 F1 car will have “significant differences”
Previous article

Aston Martin 2023 F1 car will have “significant differences”
Next article

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick
Formula 1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes F1 slot-gap separator trick

FIA ready to shorten DRS zones in F1 2023
Formula 1

FIA ready to shorten DRS zones in F1 2023

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus
Formula 1

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career
Formula 1

Verstappen’s focus will be "mainly endurance" after F1 career

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull's dynamic leader shaped its F1 philosophy

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours

Racing father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen are to team up again in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class.

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track
IMSA IMSA

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track

As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
WRC WRC

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch

Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
16 h
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.