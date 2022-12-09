Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022 Next / Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull
Formula 1 News

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Luke Smith
By:
Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Norris claimed third place for McLaren at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April, benefitting from a late error by Charles Leclerc that dropped the Ferrari driver back to sixth place.

Norris said ahead of the summer break that it “blows my mind” McLaren managed to score a podium given its early-season car struggles, the team having enduring a sluggish start in Bahrain. 

But Norris ended the year as the only driver not racing for Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes to score a podium finish as the ‘big three’ teams dominated the first year under the new regulations.

Asked by Autosport if it meant anything to be the only driver outside these teams to score a podium, Norris replied: “A little bit. 

“A podium always means something. It means something to me, means something to the team. But one isn't enough.

“One is like, we got lucky, and all of this stuff. You want to feel like you deserve to be there every time and we deserved to be there for sure. We weren't quick enough to be there. We were kind of way ahead of where we deserve to be.

“But yeah, one time isn't enough for me. It's not a good enough job by the whole team.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Despite Norris enjoying a successful season en route to seventh place in the standings, McLaren slipped to fifth in the constructors’ as it lost out to Alpine in the battle for P4.

Norris maintained throughout the season that his driving style was not well-suited to the McLaren MCL36 car, with its weaknesses being more noticeable on team-mate Daniel Ricciardo’s side of the garage. Ricciardo scored just 37 points to Norris’s haul of 122.

Norris said McLaren’s car issues this year aren't a “new thing” and that the team knew it had endured a “very tough season.”

Read Also:

He added: “We found it difficult. We've been quite up and down. We've had a weekend like [Abu Dhabi] where we've been quick. And then we were in Brazil, which was one of our worst weekends of the whole season.

“We've had one of the biggest lows, and then maybe one of the best highs of the year in the final two weekends.

“So [there is] a lot of understanding still for us, a lot of learning. But we need to take a step next year, we have to take a step.

“And I feel like everyone's putting in the effort to do so. Time will tell.”

shares
comments
Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022
Previous article

Copying Ferrari/Red Bull F1 sidepods never an option for Mercedes in 2022
Next article

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

Newey: Red Bull arguably spent too long developing 2021 F1 car

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"
Formula 1

Vettel: Returning to F1 paddock after retirement will be a "weird moment"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022
Formula 1

Norris: P5 the maximum for McLaren after "tough season" in F1 2022

McLaren confident Norris will be fit for F1 Brazilian GP São Paulo GP
Formula 1

McLaren confident Norris will be fit for F1 Brazilian GP

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: F1 windtunnel handicap no excuse for not doing better
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 windtunnel handicap no excuse for not doing better

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen to partner father Jan in Daytona 24 Hours

Racing father and son Jan and Kevin Magnussen are to team up again in next month’s Daytona 24 Hours in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD class.

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track
IMSA IMSA

What the brave new world of LMDh really looks like on track

As the future of sportscar racing in Europe has witnessed a tantalizing drip-drip of Le Mans Hypercars from Toyota, Glickenhaus, Peugeot, Ferrari and Vanwall, across the pond in America the LMDh era arrived with a big bang at Daytona last week as Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche all hit the track together for the first time.

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc expecting “smooth transition” under new Ferrari boss

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari will undergo a “smooth transition” when a new Formula 1 team principal takes over next year.

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch
WRC WRC

Rovanpera expects bigger WRC title challenge after Tanak’s M-Sport switch

Kalle Rovanpera expects a bigger challenge to defend his World Rally Championship title in 2023 now there are winning drivers in all three teams, following Ott Tanak’s move to M-Sport.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Plus

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year

Formula 1
16 h
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Plus

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Plus

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Plus

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start Plus

The forgettable final car of a former F1 giant that gave Damon Hill his start

While it launched the F1 career  of a future world champion, STUART CODLING recalls that the BT60 was also the final nail in the coffin of a once-great marque 30 years ago. Here is its story

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Plus

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Autosport in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Plus

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.