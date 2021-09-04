Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
World Rallycross Qualifying report

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

By:

Niclas Gronholm and Johan Kristoffersson, the two title-protagonists to have lost out most in the opening two rounds of the World Rallycross Championship, stuck back on the opening day of round three in France.

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Due to the highly abrasive nature of the track surface at the Loheac venue, all of the front-running World RX contenders conducted limited running in the morning practice sessions to save tyres. 

Then, having changed the front differential set-up and the rear anti-roll bar among other changes on his GRX-SET Hyundai i20, Gronholm set the best time in Q1.

Kristoffersson also won his Q1 race and wound up second overall, but only thanks to a huge save at the opening corner of his race.

Having started third on the grid, Kristoffersson edged ahead of previous round's podium finisher Kevin Abbring into the first corner before turning in to the right-hander, but with his Audi S1 not fully ahead of Abbring’s Renault Megane, the Ukorrupted machine made contact with the right-rear of Kristoffersson’s car and he was pitched 90 degrees to the track’s route at the corner exit.

But, by knocking the gearbox down a cog and burying the throttle of the four-wheel-drive 600 horsepower machine, Kristoffersson returned his car to the intended direction of travel.

The Swede then ran nose-to-tail with Gronholm on the opening lap of the final race in Q2, but by taking an early joker lap, Kristoffersson bettered Gronholm’s lap times and when the Finn took his joker on the final tour, Kristoffersson took the advantage to set the best time and end the day at the top of the leaderboard.

Abbring meanwhile, having capitalised at the end of his Q1 race by passing Enzo Ide when the Belgian ran wide in the final corner, then took the lead of his race from pole in Q2, escaped contact behind between Timo Scheider and Ide to run clear at the front and take the second-best Q2 time, lifting him to third in the overall order.

Timmy Hansen, Hansen World RX Team Peugeot 208

Timmy Hansen, Hansen World RX Team Peugeot 208

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Points’ leader Timmy Hansen, entering the event on the back of victories in the Swedish World RX round then Extreme E’s Arctic X-Prix in Greenland in the previous fortnight, battled in traffic and ended up fifth after the first day, sandwiched between brother Kevin in fourth and GRX’s Krisztian Szabo in sixth in the Intermediate Classification, the latter having made a good launch in Q2 and had been side-by-side with the Hansen drivers in the first corner squeeze.

There was also contact later in the race after Szabo’s early joker, when he touched the rear of Timmy Hansen’s Peugeot 208 as the Swede entered the joker lap later on. The incident was investigated by the stewards, but no further action was taken.

shares
comments

Related video

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Previous article

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

1 h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

38 min
3
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mazepin blames Schumacher for ruining Dutch GP Q1 lap on purpose

1 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

2 h
Latest news
France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
WRX

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

23m
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
WRX

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Aug 22, 2021
Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
WRX

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Aug 21, 2021
Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
WRX

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Aug 17, 2021
Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona
WRX

Spain WRX: Kevin Hansen beats brother Timmy to win at Barcelona

Jul 24, 2021
Hal Ridge More
Hal Ridge
Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home Holjes
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying Holjes
World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus
National

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Trending Today

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

Mazepin blames Schumacher for ruining Dutch GP Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin blames Schumacher for ruining Dutch GP Q1 lap on purpose

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes ready to split Dutch GP strategies to topple Verstappen

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for home race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for home race

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10 Plus

From Lebanon to cross-category world titles - a rally legend's top 10

Petter Solberg has called time on his top-flight career after winning titles in two FIA world championships. Here, the 2003 rally and '14/15 rallycross king recalls his 10 best events - including the moment where all his success began

World Rallycross
Nov 7, 2019
How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX Plus

How to make an F1 venue fit for World RX

World Rallycross makes its first appearance at Silverstone this year as part of the 'Speedmachine' festival in May. We take a look at how the new rallycross track fared in its debut event

World Rallycross
Mar 22, 2018
Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely Plus

Volkswagen hasn't disappeared completely

Volkswagen's abrupt departure from the World Rally Championship it was dominating was one of the winter's biggest shocks. Now 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg's World Rallycross team has VW support. What does that mean for World RX and what remains of Volkswagen Motorsport?

World Rallycross
Apr 3, 2017
Why rallycross is becoming irresistible Plus

Why rallycross is becoming irresistible

Sebastien Loeb started a new journey in his motorsport career last weekend, but he wasn't the only attraction in Portugal. DAVID EVANS examines why the World Rallycross product works so well

World Rallycross
Apr 21, 2016
How good is World Rallycross? Plus

How good is World Rallycross?

The entries are strong, the cars are powerful and it can teach the WRC a thing or two about promotion. But after visiting the Lydden Hill round, DAVID EVANS still has his doubts

World Rallycross
May 30, 2014
New rallycross golden age comes to Britain Plus

New rallycross golden age comes to Britain

The sport began at Lydden in the late 1960s and this weekend the new-look World Rallycross Championship will strut its stuff at the Kent venue. HAL RIDGE explains why it will be unmissable

World Rallycross
May 23, 2014
Solberg: why rallycross is my future Plus

Solberg: why rallycross is my future

PETTER SOLBERG had a rough first season back in rallycross, but that hasn't deterred him from signing up for the first year of its new era in 2014, as he explains in his AUTOSPORT column

World Rallycross
Oct 16, 2013
Solberg: back to school Plus

Solberg: back to school

Petter Solberg says that there's still lots to learn about running a successful rallycross campaign, but he's really enjoying getting back to his roots

World Rallycross
Apr 2, 2013

Latest news

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day
World Rallycross World Rallycross

France WRX: Kristoffersson leads Gronholm on opening day

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Timmy Hansen beats brother Kevin at home

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Sweden WRX: Kristoffersson, Hansen tied after qualifying

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Bakkerud to return to competitive rallycross action in Sweden

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.