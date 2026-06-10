When Jaguar returned to glory at the Le Mans 24 Hours
Kevin Turner and Anthony Davidson return for another Autosport Retro watchalong
Autosport's chief editor Kevin Turner is joined by former Le Mans driver Anthony Davidson to revisit the 1988 edition that saw fierce battles, dramatic moments, and Jaguar returning to glory at Circuit de la Sarthe.
Drawing on Davidson's experience behind the wheel and Turner's extensive motorsport knowledge, the pair analyse the key storylines, standout performances, technical developments, and lasting legacy of the 1988 event.
From the factory teams and star drivers to the strategic decisions that shaped the outcome, this is an in-depth look at a classic chapter of Le Mans history.
Whether you're a long-time endurance racing fan or discovering the history of Le Mans for the first time, this retrospective offers expert insight, fascinating anecdotes, and detailed analysis of one of motorsport's greatest races.
Subscribe to Autosport for more Retro Watchalong episodes, exclusive interviews, race analysis, and motorsport history features.
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When Jaguar returned to glory at the Le Mans 24 Hours
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