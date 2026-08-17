BTCC race winner Lloyd replaces Dorlin at Restart Racing

Five-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Lloyd is to make his latest return to the series for the final four rounds of the 2026 season.

The 34-year-old Yorkshireman is replacing James Dorlin at Restart Racing starting from this weekend’s round at Donington Park, and will partner Chris Smiley in the team’s pair of Hyundai i30 N Fastbacks.

After taking Restart’s first BTCC win at Silverstone last season, Lloyd stepped back from driving to concentrate on his coaching commitments, but had retained an advisory role with the team.

Apart from a shakedown later in the week, his return to the cockpit in free practice at Donington will be his first time in a BTCC car since last October.

While Dorlin has impressed on occasion this season, the return of reigning Independents champion Lloyd represents a gathering of the heavy artillery by Restart in its bid for a second successive crown in the Independents Teams, in which it lies at the bottom end of a close-knit top four.

“Dan knows the team, he knows the car, and we know exactly what he is capable of,” said Restart team principal Pete Jones. “What we achieved together last year was incredibly special.

James Dorlin, Restart Racing Photo by: JEP

“He also has a brilliant relationship with everyone in the team and with Chris, which means he can come straight back in and get on with the job.

“We still have a lot we want to achieve this season and there are plenty of opportunities ahead of us. Bringing Dan back gives us a proven race winner who knows how to get the very best out of this car.”

Lloyd added: “First of all, I want to say that I know this is a difficult situation for James. I’ve been in that position myself before in my career and I know how tough it can be. He is a very talented racer and a great guy, and I genuinely wish him all the best for whatever comes next.

“Restart Racing feels like home to me and what we achieved last year was something I’ll never forget – I’ve never really felt like I’ve been away.”

Dorlin’s departure appears to offer a clear run at the Jack Sears Trophy sub-division to Dexter Patterson, with whom he had been locked in a close battle for the title for those who have not taken more than one outright podium finish before the season.

“There have been some really challenging moments this year, but also some really positive ones, and Thruxton in particular showed what we were capable of when everything came together,” said Dorlin.

“I wish Restart Racing all the best for the remainder of the year and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”