Subscribe
WEC
News

Proton reveals retro-inspired livery for Porsche 963 in WEC

Proton Competition has unveiled a new retro-inspired livery for its first full season in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship with a Porsche 963.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer

Proton will run the red, white and black colours of new sponsor F.A.T. International on its customer LMDh car this year, bringing back an iconic Porsche paint scheme to the top echelon of sportscar racing.

The livery entered the racing folklore in the 1980s and 90s when it used to adorn one of Joest Porsche’s works cars on both sides of the Atlantic, competing in classics such as the Daytona 24 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours.

More famously, F.A.T. International, then a French logistics company, sponsored the Dauer 962 that scored an outright victory at Le Mans in 1994 with Yannick Dalmas, Hurley Haywood and Mauro Baldi.

The Dauer 962 had a radical story behind it, as it was originally conceived as a road car based on the legendary Porsche challenger. Later on, a racing version of the Dauer 962 was developed for the post-WSC era with support from the German manufacturer, bringing the car to a full circle.

The F.A.T. International company, which dictated the livery as part of its sponsorship agreement, is no longer present in the same form, but the brand name has been revived to host events and promote an automotive culture.

It’s this new company that is sponsoring Proton and lending the iconic livery to the squad, which will be one of the two customer Porsche teams on the Hypercar grid this year along with Jota.

#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer

#99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer

Photo by: Siegerdesigns

Proton competed in the latter parts of the 2023 WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship season with near-identical WeatherTech liveries. 

WeatherTech has been replaced in IMSA by energy company Mustang Sampling, whose signature black and gold colours previously featured on JDC-Miller’s Cadillac DPi cars between 2020-22.

F.A.T. International has now taken the place of WeatherTech on Proton’s WEC contender.

The German team recently revealed its full line-up for the 2024 season, signing new deals with Neel Jani and Harry Tincknell and adding Porsche-contracted Julien Andlauer to complete its line-up.

However, it remains unclear if Tincknell will take part in the full season, as there are two clashes between WEC and his Ford commitments in IMSA’s GTD Pro class.

Proton’s new F.A.T.-sponsored Porsche 963 will first be seen in action at next week’s Prologue test at the Losail International Circuit, before the season gets properly underway at the same Qatari venue on 2 March.

Yannick Dalmas, Hurley Haywood, Mauro Baldi, Dauer 962 Le Mans Porsche

Yannick Dalmas, Hurley Haywood, Mauro Baldi, Dauer 962 Le Mans Porsche

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Previous article Lopez didn't look for another Hypercar drive after losing Toyota WEC seat
Rachit Thukral
More
Rachit Thukral
Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

MotoGP

Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach Mir 'starting to see results' of Honda's new MotoGP approach

Bastianini: Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship"

Bastianini: Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship"

MotoGP
LCR Honda launch

Bastianini: Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" Bastianini: Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship"

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Proton Competition
More
Proton Competition
Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac Daytona 24h: Derani unleashes track record to capture pole for Cadillac

Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return

Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return

IMSA

Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return

“Freak” belts issue denied Proton shot at beating Ferrari in Fuji WEC

“Freak” belts issue denied Proton shot at beating Ferrari in Fuji WEC

WEC
Fuji

“Freak” belts issue denied Proton shot at beating Ferrari in Fuji WEC “Freak” belts issue denied Proton shot at beating Ferrari in Fuji WEC

Latest news

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden How a WRC driver turned a jacket into a makeshift window on Rally Sweden

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

F1 Formula 1

General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid General Motors still “confident” in Andretti Cadillac F1 bid

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay Neuville: Fuel pressure problem not tactics to blame for Rally Sweden delay

Gedlich Racing Winter Series: Haupt ace heads the way in Valencia testing

Gedlich Racing Winter Series: Haupt ace heads the way in Valencia testing

GTWS GT Winter Series

Gedlich Racing Winter Series: Haupt ace heads the way in Valencia testing Gedlich Racing Winter Series: Haupt ace heads the way in Valencia testing

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC

Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe