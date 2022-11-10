Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley Next / AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career
WEC / Bahrain Practice report

WEC Bahrain: Peugeot claims 1-2 to head FP1 over #7 Toyota

Peugeot topped the times in free practice in Bahrain for the first time since joining the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
WEC Bahrain: Peugeot claims 1-2 to head FP1 over #7 Toyota

Jean-Eric Vergne and Nico Muller blocked out the top positions in the 90-minute FP1 session aboard the pair of Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercars, which will be making their third start in the series in Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours season finale.

Muller, who is making his debut appearance with Peugeot this weekend, initially led the way with a 1m51.413s aboard the #94 9X8 before Vergne went nearly nine tenths quicker in the #93 with a 1m50.536s to knock him off the top spot.

The fastest Toyota GR010 HYBRID was more than a second off the ultimate pace with a 1m51.675s from Jose Maria Lopez in the #7 entry.

The Alpine-Gibson A480 was a further tenth back on 1m51.796 set by Nicolas Lapierre.

The second Toyota brought up the rear of the Hypercar class courtesy of a 1m51.917s posted by Sebastien Buemi right at the start of the session.

Peugeot’s position at the top of the times in the first track running of the Bahrain event follows further testing for the 9X8 since the previous WEC round at Fuji in September and a Balance of Performance change.

The 9X8 has been given a 12kg weight break, while the Toyotas have lost four kilowatts or 5.4bhp under the latest BoP.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid LMP1: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

The AF Corse Pro/Am entry ended up fastest in LMP2 with Ferrari factory driver Nicklas Nielsen at the wheel of the team’s ORECA-Gibson 07.

The Dane posted a 1m54.144s at the start of the 90 minutes.

The Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing ORECA took second position in class with a 1m52.335s from Charles Milesi.

The championship-leading #38 Jota ORECA took third place in Will Stevens’ hands on 1m52.389s.

Michael Christensen gave Porsche the top spot in GTE Pro; the Dane’s 1m58.025s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR gave him a margin of two tenths over the best of the Ferraris.

Antonio Fuoco got down to a 1m58.261 in the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo run by the AF Corse factory team, which put him just over a tenth up on Alessandro Pier Guidi’s 1m58.398s in the sister car.

The second Porsche took fourth in class in Gianmaria Bruni’s hands and the solo Chevrolet Corvette C8.R fifth with Nick Tandy driving.

Porsche’s top spot follows two so-called black-ball changes outside of the automatic system to the GTE Pro BoP for Bahrain.

Both Ferrari and Chevrolet are able to run less power at Bahrain than last time out in the WEC at Fuji.

Ben Barnicoat was quickest in GTE Am with the Project 1 Porsche team.

Second free practice for the Bahrain 8 Hours starts at 17:30 local time on Thursday afternoon.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley
Previous article

Toyota WEC battle with Alpine skewed by DNF, says Hartley
Next article

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career Bahrain
WEC

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season Bahrain
WEC

Toyota rules out all-new Hypercar for 2023 WEC season

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Evans and Neuville share lead after dramatic morning

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville share the lead of Rally Japan following a drama-filled Friday morning loop at the asphalt World Rally Championship event.

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Sordo fire red flags opening Friday stage

World Rally Championship officials have been forced to red flag the opening Friday stage of Rally Japan after Dani Sordo’s Hyundai burst into flames.

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes to retain FTX logos despite crypto exchange crisis

Mercedes is to keep the stickers of troubled crypto exchange firm FTX on its Formula 1 car for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, despite the near-collapse of the company.

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to revisit idea of standalone sprint races

Formula 1 is to look again at the idea of making sprint races standalone events, rather than deciding the grid, in a bid to make them more exciting.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.