Previous / Porsche "not happy" with Ferrari BoP change ahead of WEC finale Next / Alpine confident WEC fuel mileage woes are solved to challenge Toyota
WEC / Bahrain II Practice report

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours: #8 Toyota completes practice sweep

By:

Brendon Hartley in Toyota #8 got the better of team-mate Kamui Kobayashi as the manufacturer undertook qualification simulations in final free practice for this weekend's Bahrain World Endurance Championship finale.

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours: #8 Toyota completes practice sweep

Hartley outpaced Kobayashi by four tenths when the Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs went out on new Michelin tyres right at the start of the one-hour Free Practice 3 session.

The New Zealander knocked six tenths off his first time on his second flying lap in the #7 Toyota to end up on a 1m48.346s.

Kobayashi set an unrepresentative time on his first flier, before posting a 1m48.777s aboard the #7 car that leads the standings by 15 points.

The Alpine-Gibson A480, the only other car in the Hypercar class, trailed the Toyotas and the fastest two LMP2 cars in fifth overall.

Andre Negrao set a 1m51.794s shortly before the session was reflagged while a corner bollard was replaced at Turn 9.

Antonio Felix da Costa and Filipe Albuquerque both went faster than the Alpine grandfathered LMP1 car in their ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 cars.

Da Costa's 1m51.188s, in the best of the Jota team's two entires, gave him a three tenth margin over the 1m51.524s from Albuquerque in the United Autosports car.

#38 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Anthony Davidson

#38 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Anthony Davidson

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A 1m52.059s lap gave Tom Blomqvist third in class in the second Jota entry, while Sophia Florsch was fourth in the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing ORECA with a time of 1m52.681s.

Fastest in the Pro/Am LMP2 subclass was Norman Nato with a 1m52.758s.

Kevin Estre was fastest in GTE Pro for Porsche with a 1m56.590s, which gave him a one tenth margin over Gianmaria Bruni in the other Porsche 911 RSR.

The Ferraris, which have received a new Balance of Performance for this weekend's eight-hour race, took third and fourth positions.

James Calado took third in the first of the AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evos with a 1m58.411s, while Daniel Serra was a tenth further back in fourth on 1m58.519s.

Matteo Cairoli was quickest i GTE for the Project 1 Porsche squad after leapfrogging AF Corse Ferrari driver Nicklas Nielsen.

The session was extended as a result of the red flag, which lasted approximately nine minutes.

Qualifying for the Bahrain 8 Hours begins at 5:20pm local time on Friday.

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours FP3 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 26 1'48.346  
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 29 1'48.777 0.431
3 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'51.188 2.842
4 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 27 1'51.524 3.178
5 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 29 1'51.794 3.448
6 28 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 1'52.059 3.713
7 1 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 1'52.681 4.335
8 70 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'52.758 4.412
9 20 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 1'52.825 4.479
10 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 28 1'53.008 4.662
11 31 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 26 1'53.181 4.835
12 21 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 22 1'53.833 5.487
13 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 31 1'55.799 7.453
14 92 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 25 1'56.590 8.244
15 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
France Nelson Panciatici 		Oreca 07 LMP2 29 1'56.703 8.357
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 26 1'57.406 9.060
17 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 26 1'58.411 10.065
18 52 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 28 1'58.519 10.173
19 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 19 1'58.696 10.350
20 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 28 1'58.803 10.457
21 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 1'58.926 10.580
22 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28 1'59.022 10.676
23 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 29 1'59.061 10.715
24 88 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 29 1'59.355 11.009
25 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Belgium Sarah Bovy
United Kingdom Katherine Legge 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 28 1'59.634 11.288
26 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 25 1'59.681 11.335
27 33 United States Ben Keating
Luxembourg Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 26 1'59.730 11.384
28 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 27 1'59.949 11.603
29 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 23 2'00.089 11.743
30 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 26 2'00.805 12.459
31 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 3    
Porsche "not happy" with Ferrari BoP change ahead of WEC finale
Porsche "not happy" with Ferrari BoP change ahead of WEC finale
Alpine confident WEC fuel mileage woes are solved to challenge Toyota

Alpine confident WEC fuel mileage woes are solved to challenge Toyota
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Bahrain II Plus
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash
WEC WEC

Porsche withdraws Bahrain WEC appeal over controversial clash

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus
WEC WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss
WEC WEC

Blomqvist rues lack of "clean races" for Jota after WEC title loss

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title Plus

How the #7 Toyota squad moved closer to clinching WEC's 2021 title

In the penultimate round of the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a better run of tyre wear for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi brought the Toyota trio its third win from five events, as the #7 squad put one hand on the title. Here's how the first of the WEC's two Bahrain enduros played out

WEC
Nov 1, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
