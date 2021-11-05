WEC Bahrain 8 Hours: #8 Toyota completes practice sweep

Hartley outpaced Kobayashi by four tenths when the Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs went out on new Michelin tyres right at the start of the one-hour Free Practice 3 session.

The New Zealander knocked six tenths off his first time on his second flying lap in the #7 Toyota to end up on a 1m48.346s.

Kobayashi set an unrepresentative time on his first flier, before posting a 1m48.777s aboard the #7 car that leads the standings by 15 points.

The Alpine-Gibson A480, the only other car in the Hypercar class, trailed the Toyotas and the fastest two LMP2 cars in fifth overall.

Andre Negrao set a 1m51.794s shortly before the session was reflagged while a corner bollard was replaced at Turn 9.

Antonio Felix da Costa and Filipe Albuquerque both went faster than the Alpine grandfathered LMP1 car in their ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 cars.

Da Costa's 1m51.188s, in the best of the Jota team's two entires, gave him a three tenth margin over the 1m51.524s from Albuquerque in the United Autosports car.

A 1m52.059s lap gave Tom Blomqvist third in class in the second Jota entry, while Sophia Florsch was fourth in the Signatech-run Richard Mille Racing ORECA with a time of 1m52.681s.

Fastest in the Pro/Am LMP2 subclass was Norman Nato with a 1m52.758s.

Kevin Estre was fastest in GTE Pro for Porsche with a 1m56.590s, which gave him a one tenth margin over Gianmaria Bruni in the other Porsche 911 RSR.

The Ferraris, which have received a new Balance of Performance for this weekend's eight-hour race, took third and fourth positions.

James Calado took third in the first of the AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evos with a 1m58.411s, while Daniel Serra was a tenth further back in fourth on 1m58.519s.

Matteo Cairoli was quickest i GTE for the Project 1 Porsche squad after leapfrogging AF Corse Ferrari driver Nicklas Nielsen.

The session was extended as a result of the red flag, which lasted approximately nine minutes.

Qualifying for the Bahrain 8 Hours begins at 5:20pm local time on Friday.

WEC Bahrain 8 Hours FP3 results: