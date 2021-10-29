Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice
WEC / Bahrain Qualifying report

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Hartley pips Kobayashi in Toyota pole battle

By:

Brendon Hartley beat Kamui Kobayashi to pole position as Toyota blocked out the front row for this weekend's Bahrain 6 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Hartley pips Kobayashi in Toyota pole battle

Hartley claimed his first pole of the Hypercar era with a 1m47.049s aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID.

That compared with the 1m47.447s from Kamui Kobayashi, who had topped the times in the second and third sessions of free practice in the #7 Toyota.

Both Toyotas set only one timed lap around a circuit known for its high tyre wear to save their allocation of Michelin rubber for the race.

"It's been a long time coming," said Hartley, who last claimed pole in the WEC at the Fuji round of the 2019/20 series when qualifying was an aggregate of the times of two drivers.

"It was close at Monza and I felt like I could have had the pole at Le Mans until I got traffic at the end of the lap.

"I made a mistake on my qually sim in FP3 here, so I built into the lap and had a really good sector three."

Andre Negrao was less than a second off the pace of the pole-winning Toyota aboard the solo Alpine-Gibson A480. The Brazilian ended up on a 1m48.003s set on his second flying lap.

Tom Blomqvist claimed LMP2 pole for the British Jota team, which had led the way in each of the three practice session with its pair of ORECA-Gibson 07s.

He was quickest in the #28 ORECA on his first run courtesy of a 1m49.932s and then improved to a 1m49.885s after going out on for a second shot on a new set of tyres.

#28 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

#28 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Sean Gelael, Stoffel Vandoorne, Stoffel Vandoorne, Tom Blomqvist

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United Autosports driver Filipe Albuquerque trailed Blomqvist by half a second after the first runs, but ended up only a tenth shy of the pole with a 1m49.994s on a new set of tyres.

The second Jota car ended up third in Antonio Felix da Costa's hands on 1m50.198s.

Loic Duval was was the quickest of the Pro/Am runners in fourth position aboard the TDS-run Realteam ORECA.

Porsche driver Kevin Estre claimed his third GTE Pro pole of the season by just three hundredths of a second from team-mate Gianmaria Bruni.

Estre's 1m56.144s aboard the #92 Porsche 911 RSR compared with Bruni's 1m56.178s in the second of the Manthey-run cars. Both Porsche drivers stayed out for a second lap but failed to improve.

Ferrari edged closer to Porsche than in free practice, Miguel Molina just shading Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Molina posted a 1m57.327s on his first flying lap in his AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. That compared with the 1m57.573s set by Pier Guidi on his second lap in the championship-leading Ferrari.

Rino Mastronardi took GTE Am qualifying honours after being brought into the Iron Lynx WEC line-up for Bahrain.

#60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Rino Mastronardi, Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni

#60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Rino Mastronardi, Andrea Piccini, Matteo Cressoni

Photo by: Ferrari

The 2021 European Le Mans Series GTE champion with the Italian team took the pole ahead of Aston Martin driver Paul Dalla Lana.

Mastronardi set a 1m58.918s on his second lap, after losing his first to a track limits violation, which compared with Dalla Lana's 1m59.331s.

The six-hour race, the first of two back-to-back rounds at the Bahrain International Circuit that conclude the 2021 WEC, starts at 11am local time on Saturday.

The WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. Click here for more information

WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain - Qualifying Results

Cla Drivers Class Avg Time Gap
1 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		HYPERCAR 1'47.049  
2 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		HYPERCAR 1'47.447 0.398
3 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		HYPERCAR 1'48.003 0.954
4 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		LMP2 1'49.885 2.836
5 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		LMP2 1'49.994 2.945
6 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		LMP2 1'50.198 3.149
7 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
France Loic Duval
France Norman Nato 		LMP2 1'50.559 3.510
8 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		LMP2 1'50.658 3.609
9 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 1'50.942 3.893
10 Denmark Dennis Andersen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Poland Robert Kubica 		LMP2 1'50.979 3.930
11 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		LMP2 1'51.043 3.994
12 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		LMP2 1'51.312 4.263
13 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
India Kush Maini 		LMP2 1'51.487 4.438
14 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser
France Gabriel Aubry 		LMP2 1'51.736 4.687
View full results

The WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv this Saturday. Click here for more information

shares
comments

Related video

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice
Previous article

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice Bahrain
WEC

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice

Ferrari hits out at BoP change for WEC Bahrain double-header Bahrain
WEC

Ferrari hits out at BoP change for WEC Bahrain double-header

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

Latest news

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Hartley pips Kobayashi in Toyota pole battle
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Hartley pips Kobayashi in Toyota pole battle

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi keeps Toyota on top in final practice

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on top in FP2
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain 6 Hours: Kobayashi puts #7 Toyota on top in FP2

Ferrari hits out at BoP change for WEC Bahrain double-header
WEC WEC

Ferrari hits out at BoP change for WEC Bahrain double-header

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.