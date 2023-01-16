Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73 Next / Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
WEC News

Wadoux becomes first female factory Ferrari driver ahead of WEC move

Lilou Wadoux has become the first female Ferrari factory driver ahead of a move to the GT ranks in the World Endurance Championship this year.

Gary Watkins
By:
Wadoux becomes first female factory Ferrari driver ahead of WEC move

Wadoux, 21, has been named as part of the Italian manufacturer’s Competizione GT roster for the coming season and will race a Ferrari 488 GTE Evo run by the AF Corse squad in the GTE Am class of the series.

The entry has been made under the banner of watchmaker Richard Mille, whose Signatech-run ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 prototype Wadoux raced in the WEC in 2022.

She has joined Ferrari after a try-out in one of the factory AF team’s 488s at the official WEC rookie test in Bahrain last November.

Wadoux will be the silver-rated driver in the line-up alongside bronze Luis Perez Companc, who was named on the 2023 WEC entry list on its publication last week.

The solo professional driver of platinum or gold ranking allowed in a GTE Am line-up has yet to revealed for the car.

Ferrari’s statement described Wadoux’s recruitment as “underlining the Prancing Horse manufacturer’s long-standing focus on the role of women in motorsport”.

“This is also reflected in the partnership between the Ferrari driver academy and the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars programme, created by the Women in Motorsport Commission of the FIA,” it continued.

Wadoux said: “I am thrilled and incredibly proud to join the Ferrari family.

Lilou Wadoux, Ferrari Competizioni GT

Lilou Wadoux, Ferrari Competizioni GT

Photo by: Ferrari

“Becoming an official driver is a dream come true and brings great responsibility.

“However, hard work always pays off, and I will do my best to repay the people who have believed in me from the outset.

“This new position is an important step in my young career, but I am ready to give my all and represent one of the world’s most famous marques.”

Read more about Lilou Wadoux:

Wadoux started car racing aged 17 after a short karting career, competing in Peugeot 208 one-make touring car in 2017.

She graduated from tin-tops to the Alpine Europa Cup for the A110 one-make sportscar in 2020, finishing seventh in the series in her maiden season and then third in 2021.

That was followed by an outing with Richard Mille Racing at the Bahrain rookie test at the end of the season, after which she joined its LMP2 squad for 2022 initially competing alongside rally legend Sebastien Ogier.

Wadoux also tested the Alpine A480 Hyperclass contender in Bahrain last year.

shares
comments

Related video

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Previous article

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Next article

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Formula 1

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus
WEC

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Latest news

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spinal fractures
Dakar Dakar

Carlos Sainz reveals Dakar crash caused multiple spinal fractures

Carlos Sainz Sr has revealed that he sustained two fractures to his spine in the huge crash that forced him out of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a '"broken record"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 B-team comments about Haas felt like a '"broken record"

Gunther Steiner says the comments made by rival Formula 1 teams about Haas and its relationship with Ferrari early in 2022 felt like "a broken record."

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification
WEC WEC

Porsche: Long-term aim should be Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh unification

Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach says the next big step for global sportscar racing would be to unify its prototype classes into one set of rules in the longer term.

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Plus
Formula E Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Plus

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

OPINION: There is plenty of excitement over the glut of manufacturers tackling the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship this season. The selection committee is set to face headaches over who it decides to admit and who gets turned away from the 2023 entry list, but history tells us that the smaller entrants have a place

WEC
Jan 9, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Plus

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

OPINION: Fresh from hosting a controversial 2022 football World Cup, Qatar has added its name to the 2024 World Endurance Championship calendar. Although questions may be asked about its presence on the calendar, is it simply the price to pay for having a healthy racing championship?

WEC
Dec 21, 2022
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Plus

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.