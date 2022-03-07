Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC
WEC News

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Le Mans Hypercar for WEC 2022

Toyota has revealed the updated specification of its Le Mans Hypercar ahead of the defence of its World Endurance Championship drivers' and manufacturers' titles this year.

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Le Mans Hypercar for WEC 2022
Gary Watkins
By:

The switch of front and rear wheel and tyre sizes on the Toyota GR010 HYBRID outlined by Autosport late last month has been confirmed, along with aerodynamic revisions necessary as a result of the change to maintain airflow and remain within the performance windows laid down by the LMH regulations.

The revised Toyota, which will race for the first time in the 2022 WEC season opener at Sebring on 18 March, is now running 12.5 inch wide front wheels and 14in rears rather than 13in wheels it ran at all four corners last year.

These are the two options currently allowed in the rules and were devised to reflect the different requirements of four-wheel-drive hybrids and cars with rear-drive only.

Pascal Vasselon, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, explained the change has been designed “to address challenges we faced last season with management of the rear tyres”.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

A higher and longer engine cover fin, also known as a dorsal fin, and enlarged rear wing endplates were described by Toyota as “the most visible” of the aerodynamic changes.

The two aerodynamic fences on top of the cockpit have also been revised and are now longer.

Kamui Kobayashi, who will combine defending the title he won with Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez last year with his new role as team principal of the WEC squad, said: “We found some areas to adjust the GR010 HYBRID last season, so we have worked on those, and I think our car will be more consistent now.”

No mention was made in Toyota’s preview of the Sebring event, which begins with the official pre-season prologue test this weekend, of the change for this season to the so-called ‘120 rule’.

That was the minimum speed in kilometres per hour at which hybrid power could be deployed through the front axle when the car was on dry-weather slick tyres.

This and the 150km/h minimum previously enforced when a hybrid was on grooved-rubber have been moved from the technical rules into the system of Balance of Performance.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

This means those speeds can change from track to track and from car to car according to the BoP published prior to each race.

The engine settings of the GR010 have been adjusted for 2022 in line with the introduction of a new 100% renewable fuel from the single supplier, TotalEnergies. Vasselon described the new fuel made from waste products of the wine industry as “an important step on the journey towards carbon neutrality for Toyota Gazoo Racing and WEC”.

“We have validated all changes during our winter tests and we will take the final preparation steps this weekend with the prologue in Sebring before racing begins,” he added. “We are impatient to get started.”

Toyota has not confirmed how many of the five so-called 'evo jokers' allowed to it under the lifespan of the LMH regulations it has used with the upgrades for 2022.

The GR010 will be running at the 3.74-mile Sebring International Raceway for the first time this weekend after the US WEC fixture was cancelled last year as a result of the COVID pandemic.

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota won the inaugural Sebring 1000 Miles, which was part of the WEC superseason of 2018/19, three years ago with Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima driving a Toyota TS050 HYBRID LMP1 car.

Nakajima is now vice-chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe following his retirement from the cockpit at the end of last seasons.

The 37-year-old Japanese will support team operations at the WEC races as well as mentoring Ryo Hirakawa, who has taken his place in the second Toyota alongside Buemi and Brendon Hartley.

shares
comments

Related video

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC
Previous article

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad
GT

Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Latest news

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Le Mans Hypercar for WEC 2022
WEC WEC

Toyota reveals updated GR010 Le Mans Hypercar for WEC 2022

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC
WEC WEC

Tandy has "mixed feelings" about leaving IMSA for WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct
WEC WEC

G-Drive withdraws from WEC, Le Mans over FIA’s Russia code of conduct

“Complicated” Porsche LMDh project facing “uphill battle” – Cindric
WEC WEC

“Complicated” Porsche LMDh project facing “uphill battle” – Cindric

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.