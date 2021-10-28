Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win

By:

Toyota has identified and resolved the fuel pressure issue that threatened to deprive it of victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win

The solution will be in place on the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs for the resumption of the WEC this weekend with the first of two back-to-back races in Bahrain.

The issue forced the Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe squad to come up with what technical director Pascal Vasselon described as a "creative fix" to get its two Le Mans Hypercars to the finish in first and second positions at the French enduro.

He revealed that the problem at Le Mans was caused by a mix of polyurethane particles and grease blocking the fuel filter on each car.

Toyota went into Le Mans believing it was on top of the fuel issues that struck the #8 GR010 HYBRID at the previous round of the WEC at Monza in July.

This was traced to contamination of the system it uses to condition the fuel in the pits with aluminium oxide particles, which combined with grease from the refuelling nozzle connector to block the filter.

"When we found after Monza these aluminium oxide particles in the fuel we were certain to have found the problem," said Vasselon.

"At Le Mans it was a very complex phenomenon."

Toyota headed to Barcelona in September to conduct a private test with the GR010 Hybrid

Toyota headed to Barcelona in September to conduct a private test with the GR010 Hybrid

Photo by: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

He explained that the fuel bladder inside the tank was collapsing as the fuel level went down, causing its inner walls to rub together and generate the polyurethane particles.

Together with the grease from the refuelling connectors, these particles clogged the filter and affected the fuel pressure.

The solution has involved modifying the breather on the fuel system, which was largely carried over from the TS050 LMP1 car, as well as fitting new bladders.

"With the LMH car the fuel flow is much higher, because the engine power is much higher and the engine efficiency is lower," explains Vasselon.

"The speed at which the fuel leaves the tank is now much higher and the breather was too small."

The fuel pressure problem struck the Toyotas on Sunday morning at Le Mans, but the team was able to come up with a creative workaround.

That enabled it to keep running without bringing the cars into the garage to change the fuel collector that contains the filter, which it was forced to do at Monza with the #8 GR010.

Practice for the Bahrain 6 Hours, round five of the 2021 WEC, begins at 3:30pm local time on Thursday.

The season climaxes with an eight-hour fixture on 6 November.

shares
comments
Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test
Previous article

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival
National

Magnussen and Lind return to Formula Ford Festival

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race Bahrain
WEC

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain Bahrain
WEC

WRC legend Ogier to test Toyota Hypercar in Bahrain

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain Bahrain
WEC

Le Mans LMP2 winner Milesi to get Toyota WEC test chance in Bahrain

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Plus
WEC

Why Argentina’s current great isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Latest news

Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win
WEC WEC

Toyota has resolved fuel pressure issues that threatened Le Mans win

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test
WEC WEC

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille LMP2 for Bahrain rookie test

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race
WEC WEC

Toyota, Alpine get weight reduction for first Bahrain WEC race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Plus

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Aug 22, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.