WEC COTA

Toyota receives double BoP hit for Austin WEC round

A double BoP blow for Toyota at Austin following the marque's dominant victory in Brazil

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries

Toyota has been hit with a reduction in power and an increase in weight under the Hypercar Balance of Performance for this weekend’s Austin round of the World Endurance Championship. 

The two Toyota GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercars have lost 9kW or 12bhp in base power and gained 5kg in minimum weight for the Lone Star Le Mans six-hour race on 1 September in the BoP adjustment following the Japanese manufacturer’s victory last time out in the WEC at Interlagos in July.

But the Japanese cars have received an upward adjustment under the power gain feature of the BoP introduced from the Le Mans 24 Hours WEC round in June. 

Above 250km/h (155mph), the Toyota will be allowed 4.6% more power, an increase of 1.8% over Interlagos. 

The Toyotas will race at 497kW (666bhp) base power and at 1060kg minimum weight at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday compared with 506kW and 1060kg in Brazil.

WEC championship leader Porsche, which finished second to Toyota in Brazil, has also lost power and gained weight for round six of the 2024 WEC on Sunday. 

The factory Porsche Penske Motorsport and the customer Jota and Proton 963 LMDhs will race at 509kW (682bhp), down 3kW (4bhp) on Interlagos, and 1053kg, up 2kg. 

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s double Le Mans-winning 499P LMH, which could finish no better than fifth in Brazil, has had its minimum weight lowered by 5kg, but lost 3kW in base power under the Austin BoP. 

Peugeot’s 9X8 2024 LMH has received a 14kg weight reduction for Austin and a 1kW reduction in base power with a further 1.2% loss above 250km/h under the power gain rules. 

BMW is also a winner under the Austin BoP: its M Hybrid V8 LMDh will run 7kg lighter than in Brazil and with an extra 1kW. 

The Lamborghini SC63 LMDh has lost 9kg and gained 1kg. 

The Alpine A424 and Cadillac V-Series.R LMDhs have respectively been given respective weight reductions of 3 and 2kg while losing 1kW in base power. 

No BoP is listed for the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Competizione following the Italian manufacturer’s announcement last week that it has ended its relationship with the French Duqueine team and has withdrawn from the remainder of the 2024 WEC.

Track action at COTA begins at 12:40 local time on Friday.

Gary Watkins
