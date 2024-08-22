WEC to launch new documentary series about Hypercar manufacturers
New series to explore the history and philosophies of manufacturers competing in WEC's Hypercar class
The World Endurance Championship has announced a new documentary series that will give an inside look into the histories of all major manufacturers competing in the Hypercar class.
Titled 'Meet the Legends', the eight-part series will begin airing in November and will dive deeper into the "sporting, business and aspirational stories" of major car brands and the reasons they have opted to compete in endurance racing.
The WEC said the show will feature interviews from drivers, industry experts and managerial heads, including Toyota ace Kamui Kobayashi, ex-Formula 1 and current LMH racer Antonio Giovinazzi and Ferrari chairman John Elkann.
The series aims to capitalise on the interest generated from an influx of car manufacturers, who have been drawn in by cost-effective LMH and LMDh regulations and the opportunity to race the same cars in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
After going through a rough phase in late 2010 and early 2020s, the WEC was bolstered by factory entries from Porsche, Cadillac, Ferrari in 2023, with BMW, Lamborghini and Alpine joining the fray at the beginning of this year to make Hypercar one of the most competitive classes in all disciplines of motorsport.
Aston Martin will become the ninth major manufacturer to enter WEC's top division in 2024 when its new Valkyrie LMH car comes on stream.
"Meet the Legends breaks that down to give the viewer an understanding of each brand and the unique characteristics that they bring to the WEC," said WEC's CEO Frederic Lequien.
"The diversity among them is something that should be celebrated and these episodes do that with insight and strong background."
Each of the eight manufacturers competing in Hypercar 2024 will get a dedicated episode, beginning with Ferrari, which claimed its second successive win at the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this June.
Boutique manufacturer Isotta Fraschini, which recently announced its withdrawal from the series, will not be featured in the series.
The WEC is yet to reveal where the series will be made available to watch for viewers, only saying that the first episode will be aired in November.
Meet the Legends is the second such initiative from WEC after 'Full Access', where the series focuses on providing behind-the-scenes footage from each race on YouTube.
The full ‘Meet the Legends’ schedule:
Ep1: The Unwavering Devotion of The Tifosi – Ferrari
Ep2: No Challenge Is Too Great – Alpine
Ep3: Racing with Allure – Peugeot
Ep4: The American Way of Racing – Cadillac
Ep5: Motorsport Legacy Led by Excellence – Porsche
Ep6: A Unique Racing Story – Lamborghini
Ep7: The Art of Speed – BMW M
Ep8: The Relentless Quest to invent the Future – Toyota
