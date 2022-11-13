Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title Next / WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark at rookie test
WEC / Bahrain News

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle

Toyota feels it would be wrong to say it lacked “strong competition” in the 2022 World Endurance Championship after beating Alpine to the title in Saturday’s Bahrain finale.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle

Toyota clinched its fourth successive crown in the WEC’s top tier with a dominant run in the season-closing Bahrain race to win the Hypercar class, Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa taking the title by finishing second behind the sister car shared by Jose Maria Lopez, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi.

Alpine was Toyota’s only real rival in the championship fight this year with Glickenhaus missing the final two rounds of the season and Peugeot not joining the championship until Monza in July.

The two manufacturers went to the Bahrain decider level on points in the drivers’ standings, but Toyota was never seriously threatened in the race as it romped to a 1-2 victory.

Alpine was allowed to race its previous generation LMP1 car against Toyota’s LMH-spec contender in 2022 as part of a special dispensation of rules by the WEC, with their relative pace governed by the series’ Balance of Performance system.

Asked if the process of performance balancing between LMP1 and LMH cars reached its desired goal, Toyota’s technical director Pascal Vasselon said: “Yes, because the beauty of the BoP is that it brings everyone on the same level of competitiveness.

“When I hear that Toyota does not have strong competition, I struggle to hear this because the BoP is there and has meant that we had strong competition.

“The Alpine, which we were very happy to have, was a reliable car that was maybe easier to operate than ours.

“The performance was given by the BoP. We have had competitors all season long, until the last race. Definitely, the season has been competitive.”

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Vasselon also felt Peugeot was able to mix with the two Toyota cars in Bahrain, despite the technical problems that forced the #93 9X8 car to retire and cost the sister #94 car six laps to the leaders.

“Peugeot have been very competitive,” he said. “OK, they were not able to do six or eight hours in a row. But clearly, in pure pace, they are there with us. The best lap is Peugeot. The best stint I think, by a very small margin, is Peugeot.

“Where we were pulling away from them is on tyre consistency. So the BoP makes the situation extremely competitive. In the first stint, we were fighting tenth-by-tenth to stay in the lead.”

This was the last season an LMP1 car would be allowed to compete in the WEC, with all entrants in the Hypercar class from next year required to build new LMH or LMDh cars, with performance to be equalised under a separate convergence system.

The new LMH and LMDh rules have brought several manufacturers back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing for the 2023 season, with Porsche, Ferrari and Cadillac having already signed up for the category along with existing entrants Toyota and Peugeot. Glickenhaus and the ByKolles-run Vanwall team could also be on the grid next year.

Alpine will itself field an LMDh car in the WEC from 2024, the same year BMW and Lamborghini will also enter the championship.

Hartley and Hirakawa said they are looking forward to what has been touted as a new golden era for endurance racing and admit Toyota will face much stiffer opposition in the next few years from the influx of rivals.

“Alpine deserve a mention, they've done an amazing season and kept us on our toes right till the last race,” said Hartley.

“Looks like they had a little bit less pace than us on Saturday, and it was comfortable [for us].

“I'm also really excited about the next years. They won't be as easy, not that this was easy, but they are going to get much harder and that really excites me. I can't wait.”

Hirakawa added: “The experience was really good for me and I learned a lot. I’m looking forward to racing next year already.

“Next year is going to be even bigger. I have to be stronger.”

shares
comments

Related video

Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title
Previous article

Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title
Next article

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark at rookie test

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark at rookie test
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider Bahrain
WEC

Porsche frustrated by double full-course yellow blow in WEC title decider

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark at rookie test Bahrain
WEC

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark at rookie test

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Rovanpera explains reasons behind “big mess” on WRC Spain startline Rally Spain
WRC

Rovanpera explains reasons behind “big mess” on WRC Spain startline

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Toyota WRC boss reveals growing interest in 2023 seats

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career Plus
WRC

How a Toyota lifeline reignited Lappi's WRC career

Latest news

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

In Sunday’s Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations.

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen was penalised for clashing with Hamilton in Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton may not have gone wheel-to-wheel much in Formula 1 this year, but Sunday’s incident at Interlagos proved there’s no love lost between them.

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.