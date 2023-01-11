Tickets Subscribe
WEC Special feature

The full 2023 WEC entry list has been revealed

A total of 13 cars will contest this year’s World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar class.

Gary Watkins
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
The factory teams from major car manufacturers Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac have been joined by Glickenhaus and Vanwall, as well as the Jota and Proton customer Porsche squads.

But there is no place for Isotta Fraschini, which made a bid for a single entry with its new Le Mans Hypercar in conjunction with the British Vector Sport team.

The revived Italian marque announced that it was developing an LMH hybrid with GT specialist Michelotto as recently as October and could only commit to joining the series for round three at Spa at the end of April after a start to testing in February.

Glickenhaus has gained the solo entry that the American-flagged operation confirmed it would make in December, with team stalwart Romain Dumas listed as the only driver so far in its Pipo-engined 007 LMH so far.

The Vanwall Racing team run by the ByKolles operation has gained an entry for its non-hybrid LMH powered by the Gibson V8 after being turned down for last year’s championship.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Paul Foster

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is listed alongside Tom Dillmann and Esteban Guerrieri as one of the drivers for a car now dubbed the Vanwall Vandervell 680.

The inclusion of the 51-year-old follows his test with the team at Barcelona at the end of November.

The drivers listed in the two-car factory teams from Toyota, Peugeot, Ferrari and Porsche, as well as the solo Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing squad, are as previously announced.

Yifei Ye is the only nominated driver so far in Jota’s customer Porsche 963 LMDh, while factory-contracted Gianmaria Bruni is the first driver named by Proton Competition.

The Jota and Proton teams will receive their 963s in time for Spa, with the former having already confirmed that it will run an LMP2 ORECA-Gibson 07 in the colours of new sponsor Hertz for its Hypercar crew at the first two WEC rounds.

The total entry for the 2023 WEC is 38 cars, one down on the record of 39 registered last year.

There are 11 in LMP2 for what is expected to be the final year for the category in the WEC, which compares to last year’s 15.

Vector Sport, which joined the series last year, has been granted an entry for its ORECA, with Ryan Cullen nominated as its first driver.

The Signatech-run Alpine squad has received two LMP2 entries on its return to the category after a pair of seasons in Hypercar running a grandfathered LMP1 ORECA design.

It is stepped down a class for one season while it awaits the arrival of the new Alpine LMDh, which is scheduled to begin racing in 2024.

Team regulars Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao are each listed in one of the Alpine-badged ORECA 07s.

Prema has expanded to two cars in P2, a move confirmed on Monday when it announced the first drivers for the cars, Doriane Pin and Juan Manuel Correa.

Reigning P2 champion P2 team Jota is running only one full-season car in the class as a result of its graduation to the Hypercar ranks.

WRT, the P2 title winner in 2021, has listed silver-ranked Sean Gelael and Rui Andrade for its two cars.

United Autosports again fields two cars for, while Inter Europol returns to the WEC for a third season.

The is no LMP2 pro/am class this year.

#98 Northwest Amr Aston Martin Vantage AMR GTE-AM: Paul Dalla Lana, David Pittard, Nicki Thiim

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

GTE Am, now the only class for production-based machinery after the scrapping of GTE Pro, is made up of 14 cars, one up on last year’s 13.

Iron Lynx has made the predicted switch from Ferrari to Porsche for its GTE Am campaign with two 911 RSRs, one entered under the Iron Dames banner for the all-female line-up of Rahal Frey, Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting.

The move follows its announcement as Lamborghini’s partner for the Italian manufacturer’s WEC entry in the Hypercar class in 2024 with a new LMDh.

The British TF Sport will again run a pair of Aston Martin Vantage GTEs, even though reigning champion Ben Keating has moved to Corvette Racing for 2023.

It will run the Vantages under the D’Station Racing and ORT by TF banners.

AF Corse will run three Ferrari 488 GTE Evos alongside the two factory 499P LMHs, one under the banner of watchmaker Richard Mille which previously ran in P2 with Signatech.

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Harry Tincknell is again down to drive one of the two Proton Porsches.

The seven-race 2023 WEC begins with the Sebring 1000 Miles on 17 March.

 Full 2023 WEC entry list

 Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 13 cars

* will miss Sebring opener
2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-LMDh

 Earl Bamber

 Alex Lynn

 Richard Westbrook
4  Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680

 Tom Dillmann

 Esteban Guerrieri

Jacques Villeneuve
5 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

Dane Cameron

Michael Christensen

 Frederic Makowiecki
6 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

Kevin Estre

GermanyAndre Lotterer

 Laurens Vanthoor
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
38*  Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963

China Yifei Ye

TBA

TBA
50  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

Alessandro Pier Guidi

James Calado

 Antonio Giovinazzi
51  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Antonio Fuoco

Miguel Molina

Nicklas Nielsen
93 Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

Paul di Resta

 Mikkel Jensen

Jean-Eric Vergne
94 Peugeot TotalEnergies
 Peugeot 9X8

 Loic Duval

Gustavo Menezes

 Nico Muller
99* GermanyProton Competition Porsche 963

 Gianmaria Bruni

TBA

TBA
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007

 Romain Dumas

TBA

TBA

LMP2 - 11 cars
9  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Juan Manuel Correa

TBA

TBA
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Cullen

TBA

TBA
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

TBA
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Oliver Jarvis

 Tom Blomqvist

Josh Pierson
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

David Heinemeier Hansson

Pietro Fittipaldi

 Oliver Rasmussen
31  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Indonesia Sean Gelael

TBA

TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

Fabio Scherer

TBA
35 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Matthieu Vaxiviere

TBA

TBA
36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

TBA

TBA
41  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rui Andrade

TBA

TBA
63  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Doriane Pin

TBA

TBA

GTE Am - 14 cars
21 AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

Stefano Costantini

Simon Mann

Belgium Ulysse de Pauw
25 Oman ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage

OmanAhmad Al Harthy

Michael Dinan

Ireland Charlie Eastwood
33 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

Ben Keating

Netherlands Nicky Catsburg

TBA
54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Flohr

Francesco Castellacci

TBA
56 Germany Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR-19

PJ Hyett

 Gunnar Jeanette

TBA
57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

Takeshi Kimura

 Scott Huffaker

 Daniel Serra
60 Iron Lynx
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Claudio Schiavoni

TBA

TBA
77 GermanyDempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

TBA

TBA
83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

Luis Perez Companc

TBA

TBA
85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19

Rahel Frey

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting
86 GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

TBA

TBA
88 GermanyProton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Harry Tincknell

TBA

TBA
98 NorthWest AMR
 Aston Martin Vantage

Paul Dalla Lana

TBA

TBA
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

 Tomonobu Fujii

 Casper Stevenson
