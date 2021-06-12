Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts
WEC / Algarve Practice report

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

By:

Paul di Resta and United Autosport completed a clean sweep for LMP2 machinery across free practice for Sunday's Portimao World Endurance Championship round, as the Glickenhaus made a dramatic improvement.

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

The ex-Formula 1 driver knocked two tenths from the lap with which he had topped the Saturday morning session in United's solo ORECA-Gibson 07, the Scot getting down to a 1m31.628s to top the times over the final 60 minutes of practice.

The time gave him the top spot by a couple of hundredths of a second over the Alpine-Gibson A480 grandfathered LMP1.

Nicolas Lapierre set a 1m31.652s in the car that formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13 to head the Hypercar class.

Antonio Felix da Costa, who had led the way in FP1, took third place overall with his best time of the weekend, a 1m31.765s, in the fastest of the Jota team's LMP2 ORECAs

The solo Glickenhaus Le Mans Hypercar jumped to fourth position ahead of the two Toyota in the dying moments of the session, courtesy of a 1m31.916s from Richard Westbrook.

That put the Pipo-engined 007 LMH just under a tenth up on Sebastien Buemi in the best of the Toyotas and four tenths up on Mike Conway, who ended up ninth fastest overall in the sister LMH car with a 1m32.310s.

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas, Richard Westbrook

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The American boutique manufacturer bounced back from gearbox problems that had curtailed its running in the Saturday morning session.

Alex Brundle was sixth fastest overall and third in LMP2 aboard the Inter Europol ORECA with a fastest lap of 1m31.998s.

Racing Team Nederlands and WRT filled out the next two spots with their LMP2 ORECAs driven by Job van Uitert and Robin Frijns respectively.

Tenth place behind the second Toyota was taken by the DragonSpeed ORECA with Ben Hanley at the wheel.

Porsche returned to the top of the times in GTE Pro with Kevin Estre.

The Frenchman recorded a 1m38.082s to jump ahead of Gianmaria Bruni's 1m38.850s in the second of the Manthey-run 911 RSRs.

Daniel Serra took third position in class aboard the best of the factory AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, his best lap of 1m38.953s just edging out team-mate James Calado.

Matteo Cairoli set the pace in GTE Am with aboard his Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR.

Qualifying for Sunday's Portimao 8 Hours, round two of the 2021 WEC, begins at 6pm local time in Portugal.

FP3 results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Wayne Boyd
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.628  
2 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'31.652 0.024
3 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.765 0.137
4 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'31.916 0.288
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'31.974 0.346
6 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
United Kingdom Alex Brundle 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.998 0.370
7 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.065 0.437
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.195 0.567
9 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'32.310 0.682
10 Sweden Henrik Hedman
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United Kingdom Ben Hanley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.378 0.750
11 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.511 0.883
12 Switzerland Esteban Garcia
Switzerland Mathias Beche
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.626 0.998
13 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Denmark Dennis Andersen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'32.827 1.199
14 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
Germany Sophia Flörsch
Netherlands Beitske Visser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'33.356 1.728
15 Slovakia Miro Konopka
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
United Kingdom Tom Jackson 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'33.842 2.214
16 France Kevin Estre
Switzerland Neel Jani
Denmark Michael Christensen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.082 6.454
17 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'38.850 7.222
18 Brazil Daniel Serra
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.953 7.325
19 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.186 7.558
20 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'39.199 7.571
21 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Jaxon Evans
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.577 7.949
22 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.583 7.955
23 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
United Kingdom Tom Gamble 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'39.625 7.997
24 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.709 8.081
25 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.721 8.093
26 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Italy Manuela Gostner 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.889 8.261
27 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Andrea Piccini
Italy Matteo Cressoni 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.984 8.356
28 United States Dominique Bastien
Germany Marco Seefried
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1'40.087 8.459
29 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Andrew Watson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.236 8.608
30 Japan Takeshi Kimura
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Australia Scott Andrews 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'40.402 8.774
31 United States Ben Keating
Dylan Pereira
Brazil Felipe Fraga 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.479 8.851
32 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
Brazil Marcos Gomes 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'40.595 8.967
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

Previous article

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

7h
2
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

20h
3
Formula 1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

5h
4
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

26min
5
National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

1d
Latest news
Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice
WEC

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

42m
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus
WEC

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

2h
Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

5h
Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine
WEC

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine

23h
Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC
WEC

Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021 00:29
WEC
Apr 27, 2021

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv for 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Mar 20, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Algarve Plus
WEC

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine Algarve
WEC

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine

Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC Algarve
WEC

Toyota won't contest "not avoidable" BoP blow for Portimao WEC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
2h
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Latest news

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus
WEC WEC

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine
WEC WEC

Portimao WEC: Da Costa's Jota LMP2 fastest in FP1 ahead of Alpine

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.