Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alpine hit with BoP power reduction for WEC Spa
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Porsche unlikely to mount four-car LMDh assault on 2023 Le Mans

Porsche appears unlikely to bring the North American arm of its Penske-run LMDh factory team to next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours to bolster its World Endurance Championship squad.

Gary Watkins
By:
Porsche unlikely to mount four-car LMDh assault on 2023 Le Mans

The German manufacturer has suggested that it will be too soon in the programme with the new hybrid prototype to mount a four-car factory assault on the double-points round of the WEC.

New Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach stressed that no decision had been made on bringing the branch of the new Porsche Penske Motorsport operation that will contest the IMSA SportsCar Championship to Le Mans in June.

Asked if it was a possibility, Laudenbach told Autosport: “That would be great, but I am not sure if will happen.

“If it is possible we will consider it; personally I would prefer to do so because it increases your chances.

“But we would have to look how it could work, if the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA [who jointly run the WEC] would support it and if it is possible from a financial perspective.”

Penske Porsche Motorsport managing director Jonathan Diuguid was said that the new operation set up to mastermind the twin assaults on the WEC and the IMSA series would not opt for “quantity over quality”.

“I think in 2023 you will see a focused approach: we want to focus on making sure we are fully prepared and go there primarily with two cars,” he explained.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and jump in with three or four cars and dilute our approach.

“We need to make sure we approach that race with the respect it deserves and have a solid base to work from.”

Laudenbach explained that a final decision on the number of cars Porsche Penske Motorsport runs at Le Mans next is probably some way away.

Porsche LMDh

Porsche LMDh

Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Diuguid revealed that PPM is aiming to head into 2023 with “a core of 10 drivers” for its WEC and IMSA campaigns.

The Porsche LMDh driver roster will be made up of six regulars in the WEC and four in IMSA.

He raised the prospect of drivers from the PPM WEC team coming in for some or all of the four long-distance races that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup segment of the IMSA series.

“It is going to depend on the calendars, and we will look at it from a broad programme perspective to see what makes sense,” he said.

“The Daytona 24 Hours would be a fantastic opportunity for WEC drivers to get more experience with the programme.”

He also suggested that drivers from elsewhere in the Penske organisation could be brought into the IMSA line-up when third drivers are needed.

“There are options we have seen with Team Penske, as well as other IMSA teams, bringing in IndyCar drivers,” he explained.

Simon Pagenaud was part of Penske's Acura Daytona Prototype international line-up for Daytona, Sebring and Petit Le Mans in all three years of the programme in 2018-20 when he drove for the team in IndyCars.

So far it is understood that eight drivers contracted to Porsche have sampled the LMDh since testing started in January.

As well as Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron, who were signed by Porsche last year for the LMDh programme, Frederic Makowiecki, Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet are believed to have tried the car.

Urs Kuratle, director of the LMDh project at Porsche, explained that there is “no rush” to announce the full line-up for 2023.

“There are a number of good drivers in our line-up already, so we are relaxed on the driver situation,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine hit with BoP power reduction for WEC Spa
Previous article

Alpine hit with BoP power reduction for WEC Spa
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars
GT

Rossi 'needs to work on' getting up to speed faster in GT cars

GTWCE Brands Hatch: AF Corse Ferrari and ASP Mercedes share sprint wins
GT

GTWCE Brands Hatch: AF Corse Ferrari and ASP Mercedes share sprint wins

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus
WEC

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Latest news

Porsche unlikely to mount four-car LMDh assault on 2023 Le Mans
WEC WEC

Porsche unlikely to mount four-car LMDh assault on 2023 Le Mans

Alpine hit with BoP power reduction for WEC Spa
WEC WEC

Alpine hit with BoP power reduction for WEC Spa

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus
WEC WEC

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Ferrari’s new 296 GT3 car breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test
WEC WEC

Ferrari’s new 296 GT3 car breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.