Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult”
Peugeot admits it still faces an uphill battle to achieve its target of World Endurance Championship podium finishes despite its race-leading performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Last month’s double-points round of the WEC at Le Mans was described as “a turning point” for the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar programme by its technical director, Olivier Jansonnie, straight after the race.
But Jansonnie stressed ahead of the post-Le Mans resumption of the WEC at Monza this weekend that the 9X8 still lacks the consistent pace of its rivals in the Hypercar class.
“Podiums are the target for us; we are clearly working on that, but it will be difficult considering the level of the opposition,” he said.
“I think we showed at Le Mans that on some occasions and in some specific conditions we are able to fight with the top guys.
“We showed that we are able to fight at that level for some hours of the race with the #94 car [driven by Gustavo Menezes, Loic Duval and Nico Muller], but it could have been the other car as well.
“We are not in the position performance-wise where we can say that if we do the perfect race we will for sure be on the podium.
“But if we can do a perfect race strategy-wise and reliability-wise, we think we can fight for a podium.”
Jansonnie conceded that over the second half of the race at Le Mans the 9X8 was “missing a bit of pace” to its rivals.
“It was a very complicated race for the first eight to 10 hours with the weather and different strategies,” he said.
“In that little game we came out quite well and managed to keep the car at the front.
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“Considering [the] pace we had in free practice and quali, we were quite happy with the pace we had in the race, the race stints, and the tyre wear and degradation.
“We were a little bit better than expected, but you could see by the end that we were missing some pace.”
Jansonnie would not discuss what effect the changes to the Balance of Performance in Hypercar for the second half of the 2023 WEC will have on Peugeot’s chances of making the podium.
Manufacturers, teams and drivers are precluded from speaking about the BoP in the series sporting regulations.
Peugeot team organisation improving
The in-house Peugeot Sport team that runs the 9X8s is an increasingly well-honed organisation, according to Jansonnie.
“There are a lot of things we improved on at Le Mans, especially in terms of the preparation of the race and we want to use that in the next events,” he said.
“Race by race we are getting into a routine, which allows us to spend more time developing the car and improving the performance.”
Monza is the first track at which the 9X8 is racing for the second time, as Peugeot joined the WEC at this race last year.
#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 of Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Jansonnie stressed that will be important as it strives to make forward steps.
“We have a bit more reference now,” he explained. “You are never sorted on set-up, but I would say we are not as far away as when we arrived last year.”
Peugeot’s best results with the 9X8 so far are a trio of fourth places in each of its three WEC starts in 2022 when there were no more than six Hypercar entries.
This year the car has finished no better than fifth, recorded by #94 at Portimao in April, against increased opposition in Hypercar.
Vanthoor: Porsche WEC success will take longer than hoped
WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1
How an engineer survives Le Mans
How an engineer survives Le Mans How an engineer survives Le Mans
Peugeot's Le Mans performance a "turning point" for 9X8 programme
Peugeot's Le Mans performance a "turning point" for 9X8 programme Peugeot's Le Mans performance a "turning point" for 9X8 programme
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Latest news
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.