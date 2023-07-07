WEC Monza: Pier Guidi Ferrari shades Jota Porsche for top spot in FP1
Ferrari driver Alessandro Pier Guidi set the fastest time in opening practice for the World Endurance Championship’s 6 Hours of Monza round after edging Ye Yifei’s privateer Jota Porsche.
Le Mans 24 Hours winner Pier Guidi snared the top spot aboard the #51 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar by just 0.003s over Ye’s Porsche 963 LMDh in a 90-minute session that was red flagged with a little over two minutes left on the clock.
Pier Guidi logged a best effort of 1m37.533s in the car he shares with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, which had been 0.076s behind Ye in Calado’s hands before Pier Guidi’s improvement.
Ye headed the best of the Penske-run factory Porsches driven by Michael Christensen, which slotted into third ahead of Mike Conway’s #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID despite causing an early full course yellow.
Last year’s Monza pole winner, the Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH, split the two Toyota LMHs in fifth with Olivier Pla setting its fastest time.
Sebastien Buemi was sixth in the #8 Toyota, just edging out the #50 Ferrari driven by Nicklas Nielsen and Laurens Vanthoor’s #6 Penske Porsche.
Richard Westbrook put the sole Ganassi-run Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh ninth, while Nico Muller rounded out the top 10 in the best of the two Peugeot 9X8 LMHs at the scene of the programme’s WEC debut last season.
The Swiss, a second off the pace, was trailed by his team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne in the sister #93 Peugeot and Esteban Guerrieri aboard the Vanwall Vandervell 680.
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The 13-car Hypercar field was completed by the new Proton Competition Porsche, making its first appearance in the WEC. Its best time, 1.774s off the pace, was set by Harry Tincknell.
Robert Kubica headed a WRT 1-2 in the LMP2 division. A 1m40.356s for the Pole’s #41 ORECA-Gibson 07 put the two-time Italian Grand Prix podium finisher ahead of the sister #31 entry of Ferdinand Habsburg by 0.205s.
Albert Costa was third fastest in the Le Mans-winning Inter Europol Competition ORECA ahead of Charles Milesi in the #36 Signatech-Alpine entry and Gabriel Aubry’s Vector Sport example.
The GTE Am field was led by Davide Rigon’s #54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.
The Italian logged a best time of 1m47.939s to beat the #60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Alessio Picariello by 0.107s.
Ben Barker’s #86 GR Racing Porsche completed the top three.
Series debutante Efrin Castro spun at the first Lesmo to cause the red flag aboard Project 1’s Porsche.
WEC Monza FP1 Results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.533
|2
|38
| Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
Ye Yifei
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.536
|0.003
|3
|5
| Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frédéric Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.824
|0.291
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.841
|0.308
|5
|708
| Romain Dumas
Olivier Pla
Nathanael Berthon
|Glickenhaus 007
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.917
|0.384
|6
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|HYPERCAR
|1'37.951
|0.418
|7
|50
| Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.033
|0.500
|8
|6
| Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.066
|0.533
|9
|2
| Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.116
|0.583
|10
|94
| Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.533
|1.000
|11
|93
| Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Peugeot 9X8
|HYPERCAR
|1'38.664
|1.131
|12
|4
| Esteban Guerrieri
Tristan Vautier
JP De
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|HYPERCAR
|1'39.121
|1.588
|13
|99
| Gianmaria Bruni
Harry Tincknell
Neel Jani
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|HYPERCAR
|1'39.307
|1.774
|14
|41
| Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.356
|2.823
|15
|31
| Sean Gelael
Ferdinand Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.561
|3.028
|16
|34
| Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.605
|3.072
|17
|36
| Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.671
|3.138
|18
|10
| Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.710
|3.177
|19
|22
| Frederick Lubin
Philip Hanson
Ben Hanley
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.869
|3.336
|20
|35
| Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'40.905
|3.372
|21
|63
| Doriane Pin
Mathias Beche
Daniil Kvyat
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'41.285
|3.752
|22
|9
| Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
Andrea Caldarelli
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'41.364
|3.831
|23
|28
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'41.576
|4.043
|24
|23
| Josh Pierson
Giedo van der Garde
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'41.712
|4.179
|25
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'47.538
|10.005
|26
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'47.645
|10.112
|27
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'47.846
|10.313
|28
|77
| Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.198
|10.665
|29
|56
|Guilherme Oliveira
Efrin Castro
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.219
|10.686
|30
|57
| Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.328
|10.795
|31
|85
| Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.456
|10.923
|32
|21
| Julien Piguet
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.466
|10.933
|33
|33
| Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Nick Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.694
|11.161
|34
|83
| Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'48.742
|11.209
|35
|25
| Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'49.119
|11.586
|36
|777
| Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'49.498
|11.965
|View full results
Latest news
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza Ferrari: WEC tyre warmer ban return won't be "key factor" at Monza
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.