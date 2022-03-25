Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”
WEC / Sebring News

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring

Rally legend Sebastien Ogier is “learning from mistakes” after what he described as a challenging World Endurance Championship debut with the Richard Mille Racing team at Sebring last week.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring

The eight-time World Rally Championship title winner admitted he struggled in the team’s Signatech-run ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 at the Sebring 1000 Miles, which yielded 12th in class together with team-mates Charles Milesi and Lilou Wadoux.

“It has been a challenging one to be honest,” he told Autosport. “I struggled a bit in the first stint; I wasn’t really comfortable in the car. It was a messy run unfortunately; the second one was a lot cleaner.”

Ogier’s first stint behind the wheel of the ORECA included an early stop for fresh tyres after he flat-spotted the right front at the Turn 7 hairpin, as well as a brief brake fire.

“At Turn 7 with the bumps, I had a tendency to push a little bit too much on the brakes; I was a bit too aggressive,” he explained.

“It was kind of learning for me; at least it is some good experience and I have to learn from this mistake.”

Ogier said the team was disappointed with its speed at Sebring.

“We were a bit off the pace where we would like to be,” he said. “Even Charles, who is a past reference in the category [as reigning champion with the WRT team], couldn’t show this weekend what he is capable of.

“We need to work and analyse and see where we can be faster.”

#1 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Lilou Wadoux, Sébastien Ogier, Charles Milesi

#1 Richard Mille Racing Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Lilou Wadoux, Sébastien Ogier, Charles Milesi

Photo by: Paul Foster

Ogier conceded he needed more time in the car after the new Richard Mille crew managed only three days of testing at Paul Ricard ahead of the official pre-season WEC prologue test the weekend before the 1000 Miles.

Signatech boss Philippe Sinault stressed that Sebring was always going to be difficult for the Richard Mille line-up because all three drivers were new to the track.

“It was not easy with the totally new driver line-up to Sebring, we knew starting at Sebring was the worst case for them,” said Sinault.

What he described as “logistical problems” limited the crew’s pre-season testing, but promised that the Richard Mille drivers would be in arrive at Spa for round two the WEC on 7 May in “better conditions”.

shares
comments

Related video

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”
Previous article

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome” Sebring
WEC

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”

Aston Martin announces all-factory driver line-up for GTWCE Endurance Cup
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aston Martin announces all-factory driver line-up for GTWCE Endurance Cup

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Sebring Plus
WEC

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Latest news

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring
WEC WEC

Ogier “learning from mistakes” after tough WEC debut at Sebring

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”
WEC WEC

ByKolles ready to race Vanwall LMH in WEC next year if it receives “welcome”

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring, says Kobayashi
WEC WEC

Alpine in "another category" to Toyota at Sebring, says Kobayashi

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus
WEC WEC

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance Plus

How WEC got off to a stormy start in 2022 as rulemakers dampen Toyota's dominance

Toyota’s stranglehold on the World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.