New Aston Martin GT3 car breaks cover
The new Aston Martin GT3 set to carry the British manufacturer’s hopes at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the World Endurance Championship next year has broken cover.
The evolution version of the Vantage GT3 under development ahead of a release to customers in time for the 2024 season was photographed for the first time during general testing at Silverstone this week.
It follows last week’s announcement that Aston is developing new versions of its GT3 and GT4 Vantages at the launch of its graduation to the top divisions of the WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship with the Valkyrie Le Mans Hypercar in 2025.
The news was part of a reaffirmation of its commitment to customer racing in the GT ranks with Prodrive, which has been its partner since 2004.
New Aston Martin head of endurance motorsport Adam Carter has confirmed that the new cars will be homologation evolutions of the existing GT3 and GT4 cars introduced for the 2019 season.
Aston Martin GT3
Photo by: Uncredited
No other information has been forthcoming about the cars developed at Prodrive under the Aston Martin Racing banner, including their names.
The revised GT3 racer is understood to be in the final stages of development ahead of its homologation, while the new GT4 version of the Vantage is also known to be up and running.
No details of the two days of testing at Silverstone on Monday and Tuesday this week have been released by Aston.
But it is known that factory driver Jonny Adam and marque stalwart Darren Turner, who is contracted to Aston Martin Lagonda rather than AMR, were among those to get behind the wheel of the new car.
Phil Keen is also understood to have driven the car on behalf of a potential customer, along with Tomonobu Fujii, who races for the D’Station Aston squad in the WEC.
The evolution Vantage will be eligible for all the series run to FIA GT3 rules.
Aston Martin GT3
Photo by: Uncredited
That means those run under GT World Challenge banner by the Stephane Ratel Organisation and GT Daytona Pro and GTD in IMSA, as well as the new LMGT3 category replacing GTE Am for next season in the WEC and the European Le Mans Series.
Aston is expected to be one of the manufacturers to be granted entries for LMGT3 in the WEC next year, though it has yet to reveal which team it will choose to be its representative.
How focusing on its strong suits has helped Penske optimise the Porsche 963
The brothers giving a different perspective to sportscar racing
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather Alonso: F1 should consider race delays in extreme hot weather
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress Aston Martin: Burning F1 seat that hurt Alonso a work in progress
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Latest news
Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini
Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini
FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop
FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop FIA formally warns Stroll over F1 Qatar GP garage strop
Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year
Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year Button’s options for WEC could include joining Vettel next year
Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash
Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash Grosjean gets first run in Lamborghini SC63 LMDh as testing resumes after crash
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023
The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.