Previous / Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut Next / Ex-F1 racer Kovalainen, Cassidy to make Le Mans debuts in Porsche
WEC News

August running of Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 fans

By:

A crowd of 50,000 will be permitted at this year's Le Mans 24 Hour round of the World Endurance Championship in August.

August running of Le Mans 24 Hours to admit 50,000 fans

Confirmation that the 89th running of the French enduro will be able to host a crowd of approximately 20 percent of its traditional attendance follows the running of last year's reschedule race in September behind closed doors.

All spectators attending the race on 21/22 August will be required to present the new health pass introduced in France on Thursday (9 June).

This means that attendees will have to be fully vaccinated, have a negative result from a PCR test or provide proof that they have had COVID in the past six months and are considered immune.

A statement from race organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest said: "By reducing capacity and using the health passport, we can host a premium-quality event safely."

The pre-event Le Mans test day, which is returning to the schedule this year on the Sunday before the race, will not be open to the public, and nor will scrutineering the day before.

Campsites will be open from the Wednesday of race week when practice begins and first qualifying take place.

There will be no funfair or concerts during the event this year.

Tickets for the event, round four of the 2021 WEC, will go on general sale on 21 June at 10am local time.

Members of the ACO will be able to book their tickets from 17 June.

Fans were not permitted to attend in 2020

Fans were not permitted to attend in 2020

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The announcement stated that in the event of the cancellation of the race or it being force to take place behind closed doors for a second year all ticket holders will be refunded.

ACO president Pierre Fillon last month ruled the event being pushed back further in the year.

No reference was made in the ACO's communication as to how the spectators will be accommodated.

Last year, the plan was for approximately 50,000 spectators to be accommodated in 5000-strong bubbles around the track.

This has to be abandoned the month before the race after discussions with the French government and the local authorities.

A revised entry list for Le Mans this year has also been issued by Le Mans.

The original 62 cars announced for the race in March all retain their slots.

The four cars announced as reserves the following month remain on the back-up list.

Related video

Gary Watkins
BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car
WEC

BMW to make Le Mans prototype return in 2023 with LMDh car

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut Algarve
WEC

Glickenhaus hypercar "100 percent ready" for Portimao WEC debut

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus
GT

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Plus

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory

WEC
May 4, 2021
Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship Plus

Seven things to watch in the 2021 World Endurance Championship

Beyond the slender grid of headline-grabbing hypercars, there are numerous subplots and changes to look out for in the new season of the WEC, which gets underway at Spa this weekend. Here's the seven key things you need to know about

WEC
Apr 30, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Plus

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Plus

How Aston Martin Racing scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no works Aston Martins in the GTE-Pro class. As its new era in Formula 1 begins, Aston leaves behind a legacy of success courtesy of its Prodrive-run factory programme that was a hit from the word go in 2005

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Plus

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
Top 10 moments of an underrated British great Plus

Top 10 moments of an underrated British great

Brian Redman was one of the best sportscar drivers of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a three-time champion on the fearsome American Formula 5000 scene. To celebrate his 84th birthday Autosport contacted him about his best races – and he decided to write the piece himself…

WEC
Mar 9, 2021
How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams Plus

How an endurance racing boom could help one of LMP2's top teams

The G-Drive squad has been a mainstay of endurance racing in recent years, and has linked up with Russian manufacturer Aurus in recent years to promote its brand. With a change of rules in endurance racing's top tables, the team could be well-placed to take advantage of a potential boom...

WEC
Mar 7, 2021

