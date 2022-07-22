Monza Full Access: Episode 1

As the teams and drivers recover from Le Mans, the latest episode follows the stars around the world to catch up on what they’ve been up to before the season continues with the Monza 6 Hours.

In the first episode focusing on the Monza round, viewers are given insight into what the drivers and teams undertake to prepare for the race weekend. Starting with the drivers arriving early at the track each morning, each team regroups and bonds after time away after Le Mans.

2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson then explains the challenge the Monza track presents and why the highest level of concentration is required at all times at the Italian circuit compared to others on the series’ calendar.

Later on the documentary follows a number of teams on a walk of the track, allowing drivers to re-familiarise themselves with the Monza layout, while the most experienced drivers also share advice to team-mates and co-drivers about the best way to tackle each corner of the 3.6-mile track.

The latest episode also introduces a new arrival: the Peugeot Hypercar squad. The French manufacturer makes its long-awaited WEC bow at Monza with a two-car entry including star drivers Loic Duval and Jean-Eric Vergne.

