Lamborghini names Bortolotti and Caldarelli as first LMDh drivers
WEC / Monza Video

Monza Full Access: Episode 1

After the thrill and emotion of the Le Mans 24 Hours, the FIA World Endurance Championship resumes at Monza, and so does its documentary series which gives fans an exclusive look behind-the-scenes.

As the teams and drivers recover from Le Mans, the latest episode follows the stars around the world to catch up on what they’ve been up to before the season continues with the Monza 6 Hours.

In the first episode focusing on the Monza round, viewers are given insight into what the drivers and teams undertake to prepare for the race weekend. Starting with the drivers arriving early at the track each morning, each team regroups and bonds after time away after Le Mans.

2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson then explains the challenge the Monza track presents and why the highest level of concentration is required at all times at the Italian circuit compared to others on the series’ calendar.

Later on the documentary follows a number of teams on a walk of the track, allowing drivers to re-familiarise themselves with the Monza layout, while the most experienced drivers also share advice to team-mates and co-drivers about the best way to tackle each corner of the 3.6-mile track.

The latest episode also introduces a new arrival: the Peugeot Hypercar squad. The French manufacturer makes its long-awaited WEC bow at Monza with a two-car entry including star drivers Loic Duval and Jean-Eric Vergne.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

Lamborghini has named Mirko Bortolotti and Andrea Caldarelli as the first drivers for its LMDh prototype due to start racing in 2024.

Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car
IMSA IMSA

Acura completes first full test with 2023 ARX-06 LMDh car

Acura has completed a two-day test with the ARX-06 LMDh car at Magny-Cours as it steps up its preparation for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
