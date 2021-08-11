Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race
WEC News

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

By:

Lamborghini is aiming to enter the LMDh prototype arena with the same chassis-engine package as Volkswagen group sister brands Porsche and Audi.

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Giorgio Sanna, boss of the in-house Lamborghini Squadra Corse competitions department, has revealed that the Italian manufacturer is negotiating to become a partner in a project that would give it a route into both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

This would involve using the same LMP2 chassis developed by Multimatic Motorsport in Canada and an engine of undisclosed configuration that will form the spine of the Porsche and Audi LMDh contenders.

Sanna explained that there is "strong interest" from Lamborghini to expand on its present activities with the GT3 and Super Trofeo one-make versions of the Huracan.

"We have always said that LMDh is the right category for motorsport in general and also for Lamborghini," he told Autosport.

"Clearly on the technical side the best opportunity is the VW group platform.

"We are sharing some ideas and vision inside the group and I hope we will make a decision soon."

Sanna pointed out that there were already strong sporting links between Lamborghini and other brands within VW: the Huracan GT3 and the second-generation Audi R8 racer were developed side by side.

Lamborghini's target, Sanna explained, is to develop an LMDh hybrid for 2024, the year after Porsche and Audi will begin racing their cars.

"For us it would be a big jump and we need time to prepare ourselves," he said.

The timescale envisaged by Sanna could be linked to the capacity of Multimatic to develop the base car and different aerodynamic configurations for each brand, as well as to build chassis in significant numbers.

Audi LMDh

Audi LMDh

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

The German manufacturers have committed to having both factory and customer cars on the grid from the debut of the LMDh formula at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours IMSA series opener.

Lamborghini is known to have initially worked on an LMDh project with Dallara, one of the four licensed LMP2 manufacturers along with Multimatic, ORECA and Ligier.

Sanna confirmed this, citing the historical links between Lamborghini and Dallara.

Company founder Giampaolo Dallara was formerly technical director of Lamborghini and the aerodynamics of the Huracan GT3 were developed by his organisation.

"At the beginning we have explored all the opportunities and Dallara is an historical partner of Lamborghini Squadra Corse in GT," he said.

Sanna explained that, should the Lamborghini LMDh project get the go-ahead, it would mirror its GT3 strategy: the marque would work with customer teams rather than running an overt factory operation.

Bentley, another VW-owned brand, has also investigated using the the same spine as the Porsche and Audi LMDhs for a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in time for the 2024 centenary of its first victory.

Bentley Speed 8 at the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours

Bentley Speed 8 at the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Paul Williams, the marque's motorsport boss, confirmed that there had been talks and described LMDh as "not completely off the table, but not a key consideration" as Bentley plots it motorsport future in the wake of a scaling back of its GT3 programme with the Continental.

"LMDh has appeal because the group is engaged in it and it would be a cost-effective way to race against some of our key road competitors," he said.

"But it doesn't completely align with our very clear forward strategy to become completely electrified as a brand."

He described the alternative route into the WEC by developing an Le Mans Hypercar as "always an option".

"We know what it would cost to do it, but the question is whether it is worth putting the amount of money you'd need to develop a competitive car into something where the technology message is not where you want it to be," said Williams.

He stressed that no decision on Bentley's motorsport future is imminent.

shares
comments

Related video

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

Previous article

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

5 h
2
MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

4 h
3
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

1 d
4
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

1 d
5
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

58 min
Latest news
Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

27m
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

3 h
F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more
WEC

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more

17 h
Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars
WEC

Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars

Aug 9, 2021
Is a Super GT car now faster than a WEC Hypercar?
Super GT

Is a Super GT car now faster than a WEC Hypercar?

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights 03:21
WEC
Jul 17, 2021

6 Hours of Monza: Qualifying Highlights

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights 03:01
WEC
Jun 13, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Race highlights

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole 01:08
WEC
Jun 12, 2021

WEC: Portugal - Alpine on pole

Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars Toyota testing
WEC

Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
Le Mans

Hypercars at full WEC power level in Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak Monza Plus
WEC

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus
WEC WEC

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more
WEC WEC

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

OPINION: Much attention in the build-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours is naturally devoted to the battle for outright honours. But the slim field in the Hypercar class as it gets established means the best battle will likely be found in an often-ignored division

WEC
3 h
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak Plus

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak

The World Endurance Championship's long-awaited return to Monza posed the sternest test yet for Toyota's new hypercar. Although the Japanese marque's GR010 HYBRID remains unbeaten, the victory for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi was far from plain sailing

WEC
Jul 19, 2021
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Plus

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness

WEC
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear Plus

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge helped Toyota to keep clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts Plus

Toyota hits the ton — charting 100 world championship sportscar starts

The Japanese manufacturer is celebrating its 100th world championship prototype start in this weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Plus

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

OPINION: Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021

Latest news

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race Plus
WEC WEC

Why Le Mans' hidden gem will produce its most unpredictable race

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more
WEC WEC

F1 vs Le Mans cars: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more

Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars
WEC WEC

Toyota completes successful pre-Le Mans test with new hypercars

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.