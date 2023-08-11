Subscribe
WEC News

Lamborghini LMDh hits the track for the first time ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

Lamborghini has completed its first run with the SC63 LMDh car ahead of its debut in 2024 in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Francesco Corghi
By:
Factory driver Andrea Caldarelli shook down Lamborghini’s first Le Mans racer since the ill-fated Murcielago GT1 at Imola on Thursday, just under a month after the car was officially revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Lamborghini SC63 was fired up at 9:03am in the garage, before Caldarelli headed out on track for a single installation lap. After a short pitstop, the Italian driver got back out of the pitlane to put in more mileage behind the wheel of the Ligier LMP2-based machine. 

Thursday’s schedule was aimed at checking everything was in order and gaining a better understanding of how the car and its hybrid engine operates on track.

Members of the Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport department, as well as its partner squad Iron Lynx, were present for the car's first outing.

The SC63 that turned its first laps at Imola features some notable differences to the one that was unveiled to the world last month, particularly on the aerodynamics side.

Exclusive pictures that Autosport obtained from the test show four flaps on the roof of the car, directly in front of the air intake, while additional elements are also seen on top of the rear wing.

The Imola test is expected to continue for several days, as Lamborghini ramps up the development work of the car.

Lamborghini’s first prototype sportscar is expected to make its debut at the 2024 WEC season opener in Qatar in March, before undertaking a full campaign that will also see it return to the Circuit de la Sarthe for the first time in over a decade.

The Italian marque has also signed up to race in the Michelin Endurance Cup leg of IMSA, but the car is unlikely to be ready in time for the Daytona 24 Hours season opener in January. This means that the Lamborghini LMDh will race in IMSA for the first time at the Sebring 12 Hours in March, two weeks after its WEC debut in Qatar.

Lamborghini will enter a single car each in both categories, but the team is planning to have a two-car presence at Le Mans.

Apart from Caldarelli, Lamborghini has also signed Mirko Bortolotti and former F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat for its LMDh programme.

Francesco Corghi
