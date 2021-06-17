Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

Frenchman Franck Mailleux will race the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMH alongside Romain Dumas and Richard Westbrook in place of Ryan Briscoe.

Pipo Derani, Olivier Pla and Gustavo Menezes will drive the #708 entry in the Monza 6 Hours on July 18.

Team founder Jim Glickenhaus explained that the reshuffle in the car that raced in last weekend's Portimao 8 Hours WEC round resulted from a desire to get each of its seven drivers a race before the Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

A decision on the final line-ups for the double-points WEC round on 21/22 August will then be made after Monza.

Glickenhaus stressed that the Briscoe's absence from the line-up in Italy was not related to the mistake he made in the Portimao event, which resulted in the team's solo Le Mans Hypercar losing an hour in the pits to a clutch change.

"This has nothing to do with what happened in Portimao," Glickenhaus told Autosport.

"Ryan was fast, he made a mistake, so what? It was always the plan to jigger it around, so that after Monza we have all the data on the drivers and can make a decision about Le Mans."

#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH: Ryan Briscoe, Romain Dumas, Richard Westbrook

Glickenhaus expressed satisfaction with the debut of the 007 in Portugal.

"We showed some good pace, we finished the race and got a [manufacturers'] point, and we also learnt a lot," he said.

"We're feeling good about Monza: we went as low-downforce as possible with this car, which means we are going to be in better shape at Monza and Le Mans than we were in Portimao."

He also said that he expected Michelin to make progress with the tyres for the two-wheel-drive Glickenhaus before the next WEC round.

Glickenhaus explained that the clutch failure last weekend resulted from Briscoe "not pushing launch control" when he restarted after a spin. He had gone off track after contact with the TF Sport-run D'Station GTE Am class Aston Martin.

The clutch change took one hour, which left the Glickenhaus down in 30th and last position, 54 laps behind the winning Toyota, at the chequered flag.

"Without the clutch issue we would have done the whole eight hours." said Glickenhaus.

"If we'd done that I think we would have been in the top six, which wouldn't have been a bad first outing."

The Glickenhaus team is expecting a further testing outing, most likely at Vallelunga, ahead of Monza.

