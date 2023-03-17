Subscribe
Previous / WEC Sebring: Fuoco gives Ferrari pole on Hypercar debut over Toyota Next / WEC Sebring: Toyota leads at halfway mark as Ferrari challenge derails
WEC / Sebring News

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco revealed he was blinded by the sun in the final corner as he took pole position for Friday’s World Endurance Championship season-opener at Sebring. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole

Fuoco explained that he couldn’t see through the fast and bumpy Turn 17 horseshoe and had to rely on his reference points to the side of the circuit as he completed the lap that gave the #50 Ferrari 499P pole for the Sebring 1000 Miles by two tenths of a second. 

“If I’m honest, in the last corner, I just sent it in, because I had the feeling it was a good lap,” said the Italian. 

“I had the sun on my visor and it was quite tricky to see the corner, but I had my reference points from free practice.

“I had a big moment on the bumps, but in the end it worked out."

Fuoco’s pole lap of 1m45.067s bettered the 1m45.364s from Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which the New Zealander subsequently improved to 1m45.281s.

The time by the Ferrari driver represented a gain of 1.7s over the previous best for the 499P, which Fuoco set on a simulated qualification run during final free practice earlier in the day. 

He explained that the lower temperatures during the 15-minute Hypercar qualifying session held as the sun was going down on Thursday evening and fewer cars on track were crucial in the improvement. 

“The temperature were dropping quite fast; we improved quite a lot through the track conditions,” he said.  

“We tried [a qually sim] this morning, but in free practice it is quite hard to find a free lap. In qualifying we showed our potential and put everything together, and it was enough.” 

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Fuoco admitted to feeling a sense of pride after claiming a surprise pole position for Ferrari ahead of the Toyotas that had dominated through free practice and last weekend’s pre-season Prologue test. 

Insight: How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up

“I am bit surprised because what we achieved is something amazing and we should be proud of this,” he said. 

“We put the car on track only in July; the amount of work everyone have done is quite impressive.” 

Fuoco stressed the need for the factory Ferrari AF Corse team to “switch our mindset” ahead of the race. 

“We know that tomorrow will be a long race,” he said. “It will be quite hot, which will be crucial for the tyre degradation."

The Sebring 1000 Miles starts at 12:00 local time on Friday.

shares
comments

Related video

WEC Sebring: Fuoco gives Ferrari pole on Hypercar debut over Toyota

WEC Sebring: Toyota leads at halfway mark as Ferrari challenge derails
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up

How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up

WEC
Sebring

How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up How Toyota's new WEC challengers are shaping up

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

WEC
Sebring

Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring Villeneuve "not worried" about getting on pace in Vanwall at Sebring

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Antonio Fuoco More
Antonio Fuoco
Fuoco added to Ferrari 2022 WEC GTE Pro line-up, Cassidy in GTE Am

Fuoco added to Ferrari 2022 WEC GTE Pro line-up, Cassidy in GTE Am

WEC

Fuoco added to Ferrari 2022 WEC GTE Pro line-up, Cassidy in GTE Am Fuoco added to Ferrari 2022 WEC GTE Pro line-up, Cassidy in GTE Am

F2 Abu Dhabi: Fuoco wins season finale, Norris seals P2 in points

F2 Abu Dhabi: Fuoco wins season finale, Norris seals P2 in points

FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Fuoco wins season finale, Norris seals P2 in points F2 Abu Dhabi: Fuoco wins season finale, Norris seals P2 in points

F2 Monza: Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco disqualified, loses pole

F2 Monza: Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco disqualified, loses pole

FIA F2

F2 Monza: Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco disqualified, loses pole F2 Monza: Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco disqualified, loses pole

AF Corse More
AF Corse
Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

WEC
Bahrain

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

DTM
Norisring

“Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win “Life goal” achieved for “proud” Fraga after first DTM win

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Plus
Plus
DTM
Monza

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.