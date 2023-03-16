Subscribe
Previous / WEC Sebring: Toyota fastest but suffers crash in truncated final practice Next / Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
WEC / Sebring Qualifying report

WEC Sebring: Fuoco gives Ferrari pole on Hypercar debut over Toyota

Ferrari stunned Toyota by taking the first pole position of the 2023 World Endurance Championship season ahead of this weekend's Sebring 1000 Miles.

Jamie Klein
By:
WEC Sebring: Fuoco gives Ferrari pole on Hypercar debut over Toyota

Antonio Fuoco set what turned out to be the benchmark time of 1m45.067s in the quicker of the two brand-new Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars, which are making their race debut this weekend.

Fuoco's lap in the #50 car, which he shares with Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, knocked the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Brendon Hartley off provisional pole to the tune of almost three tenths of a second.

Hartley was able to shave almost a tenth off his best time to get down to a 1m45.281s, but Toyota had to admit defeat as the tyres went past their peak in the closing stages of the 15-minute Hypercar session.

Kamui Kobayashi was third-fastest in the #7 Toyota, 0.481s away from pole, ahead of the #51 Ferrari in which Alessandro Pier Guidi was eight tenths off the pace with a minor off at Turn 7.

Cadillac secured fifth on the grid with its solo Chip Ganassi Racing-run V.Series.R, Alex Lynn beating the two Porsche 963s to the honour of top LMDh runner.

Lynn spent the first part of the session in the pits with an apparent issue but managed to return to the track with six minutes remaining to set a 1m46.082s, which was over a second quicker than either Kevin Estre or Michael Christensen managed in their Porsches.

Peugeot was a disappointing eighth and ninth with its two 9X8 LMHs, the faster of which was 2.3s off the pace with Loic Duval at the wheel.

The sister #93 car of Mikkel Jensen briefly stopped on track at the start of the session before resuming.

Glickenhaus and Vanwall rounded out the 11-car Hypercar field, both over four seconds off the pace.

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Oliver Jarvis

#23 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Oliver Jarvis

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

United Autosports and Iron Dames claim class poles

Oliver Jarvis bagged LMP2 pole for United Autosports in the #23 ORECA 07-Gibson he shares with Tom Blomqvist and Josh Pierson.

A best time of 1m49.974s from Jarvis was enough to overhaul Jota's full-season #28 ORECA of Pietro Fittipaldi by 0.093s.

The 12-car field was split between those cars that opted to change tyres midway through the 15-minute session and those that didn't, but the top two runners fell in the latter category.

WRT opted for mid-session pitstops for both cars, with the faster #31 car of Robin Frijns coming third ahead of the lead Alpine entry, the #36 car of Matthieu Vaxiviere, which likewise opted for a tyre change.

Jota's #48 car, which is running at Sebring in place of the team's yet-to-be delivered Porsche 963, was fifth-fastest in the hands of Yifei Ye.

In GTE Am, the first pole of the new season went the way of the #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting.

Bovy came out on top in an entertaining tussle with Corvette Racing's Ben Keating with a best lap of 1m58.949s, which was enough to beat the only C8.R in the field by 0.396s.

Third-fastest was the #25 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage of Ahmad Al Harthy, while Luis Perez Companc ensured all four manufacturers were represented in the top four in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE.

The Sebring 1000 Miles starts on Friday at 12pm local time (GMT -5).

WEC Sebring - Hypercar Qualifying results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 50 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'45.067  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'45.281 0.214
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'45.548 0.481
4 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 1'45.874 0.807
5 2 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 1'46.082 1.015
6 6 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'47.193 2.126
7 5 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 1'47.210 2.143
8 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'47.455 2.388
9 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'48.205 3.138
10 708 France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 HYPERCAR 1'49.164 4.097
11 4 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Canada Jacques Villeneuve 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 1'49.329 4.262
View full results

WEC Sebring - LMP2 Qualifying results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Avg Time Gap
1 23 United States Josh Pierson
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'49.974  
2 28 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 6 1'50.067 0.093
3 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Netherlands Robin Frijns 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'50.155 0.181
4 36 France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'50.174 0.200
5 48 Germany David Beckmann
China Ye Yifei
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 8 1'50.218 0.244
6 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 8 1'50.291 0.317
7 22 Frederick Lubin
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'50.408 0.434
8 9 Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Italy Andrea Caldarelli 		Oreca 07 LMP2 6 1'50.417 0.443
9 10 Ireland Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
France Gabriel Aubry 		Oreca 07 LMP2 6 1'50.710 0.736
10 63 France Doriane Pin
Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'50.726 0.752
11 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Spain Albert Costa 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'50.889 0.915
12 35 Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas
United Kingdom Olli Caldwell 		Oreca 07 LMP2 7 1'51.284 1.310
View full results

WEC Sebring - GTE Am Qualifying results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Avg Time Gap
1 85 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Switzerland Rahel Frey 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 1'58.949  
2 33 United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 7 1'59.345 0.396
3 25 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 7 1'59.657 0.708
4 83 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
France Lilou Wadoux
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 7 1'59.733 0.784
5 21 Italy Stefano Costantini
France Simon Mann
Ulysse De		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 6 1'59.992 1.043
6 56 PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 7 2'00.588 1.639
7 57 Japan Takeshi Kimura
United States Scott Huffaker
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 8 2'00.591 1.642
8 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 7 2'00.807 1.858
9 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Japan Tomonobu Fujii 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 6 2'00.941 1.992
10 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 7 2'01.041 2.092
11 77 Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 7 2'01.054 2.105
12 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 7 2'02.588 3.639
13 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 6 2'02.820 3.871
14 88 United States Ryan Hardwick
Canada Zacharie Robichon
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 0    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

WEC Sebring: Toyota fastest but suffers crash in truncated final practice

Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

WEC
Sebring

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
French GP
Stephen Mosley

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.