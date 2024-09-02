All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC COTA

Ferrari set for Spa WEC appeal hearing

Ferrari’s appeal of its rejected protest of the result of the Spa round of the World Endurance Championship in May will be heard in Geneva on Tuesday.

Gary Watkins
Gary Watkins
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The FIA International Court of Appeal will rule on the appeal made by the factory Ferrari AF Corse team after it unsuccessfully challenged the decision of the race stewards to restart the Spa 6 Hours on 11 May beyond the scheduled finish time of the race and therefore the provisional results of the third round of the 2024 WEC.

The protest was rejected by the stewards, but Ferrari’s factory Hypercar team exercised its right of appeal the following week. 

The two factory Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars were running 1-2 when the race was red-flagged four hours and 13 minutes into the race. 

The need for extensive barrier repairs prevented the race from being restarted within the original six-hour timeframe but the stewards decided to resume the event beyond the scheduled 19:00 finish. 

A further one hour and 44 minutes of racing — the remaining time on the clock at the stoppage minus the time it took for the cars to line up on the start-finish straight - began at 17:10.

Ferrari ended up finishing third and fourth with its #50 and #51 entries after the winning #12 Jota Porsche 963 LMDh and the second-placed #6 factory Porsche Penske Motorsport entry gained time because they had pitted just before the stoppage. 

Ferrari has re-iterated the position outlined by its sportscar racing boss, Antonello Coletta, when it confirmed it was pushing ahead with the appeal. 

He said that he wanted clarification of the rules for the future.

FIA World Cup for Hypercar Teams Podium: Race winner #12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Will Stevens, Callum Ilott, second place #99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Neel Jani, Julien Andlauer, third place #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye

FIA World Cup for Hypercar Teams Podium: Race winner #12 Hertz Team Jota Porsche 963: Will Stevens, Callum Ilott, second place #99 Proton Competition Porsche 963: Neel Jani, Julien Andlauer, third place #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Batti Pregliasco, team manager of the AF factory Hypercar team, told Autosport at this weekend’s Austin round of the WEC: “Why are we making an appeal? Because we want to understand if this can happen again because it can affect sporting matters.”

Extending the timeframe in which the Spa race took place was unusual if not unprecedented in the history of the WEC since its rebirth in 2012, but was allowed under the series sporting regulations. 

They state: “If the circumstances so require the stewards may take the decision to stop and/or modify the race time set. 

“This may not exceed the time of the competition [meaning six hours in the case of Spa].”

An explainer sent out by the FIA in the wake of the race stated that the decision to complete the full duration of the race at Spa “ensured sporting fairness for the competitors, who set their strategies for a six-hour race”. 

Ferrari’s protest was ruled inadmissible because the steward's decision cannot be protested, according to the international sporting code. 

The Jota team has confirmed that it will be represented at the hearing.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew
Next article How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Top Comments

Gary Watkins
More from
Gary Watkins
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC
COTA
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Plus
Plus
WEC
COTA
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew

Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew

WEC
COTA
Austin WEC win redemption for Le Mans heartbreak, say Ferrari crew
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint

Formula 1
Italian GP
“Nobody’s perfect” - but Leclerc came close with final Monza stint
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What to expect from Hamilton at Ferrari

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part one

Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part one

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Autosport Podcast: Italian GP analysis - Part one
The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?

The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?

F3 FIA F3
Monza
The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?
Formula E to race on Jeddah street circuit used by F1

Formula E to race on Jeddah street circuit used by F1

FE Formula E
Formula E to race on Jeddah street circuit used by F1
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC unlikely to implement 2025 two-driver line-up ban

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils

Plus
Plus
WEC
COTA
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari rode its luck to beat Toyota for Austin WEC spoils
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Plus
Plus
WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Ben Vinel
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Ferrari overcame multiple threats to defend its Le Mans crown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe